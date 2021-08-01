'iCarly' Is Bringing Back Major Romantic Interest This Week

✖

A familiar face will be returning for the iCarly reboot. Just Jared Jr. reported that Drew Roy, who played Bad Boy Griffin, would return to iCarly. He appeared on the most recent episode of the series, which aired on Thursday.

The episode in which Roy appeared was titled "iMLM." It revolved around how a new power supplement seemed to produce instant results for those in the group. Although, trouble arose after Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) realized that the product is part of a multi-level marketing scam. Carly's discovery came after Freddie (Nathan Kress) shared his devotion to the product. Esther Povitsky wrote the episode. The writer previously worked on shows such as Dollface and Alone Together.

Roy previously appeared on two episodes of iCarly, which was initially on the air from 2007 to 2012. He appeared in the 2009 episode "iDate a Bad Boy" and the 2010 episode "iBeat the Heat." Just Jared Jr. shared that Roy recently teased his involvement in the project on social media. On Instagram in mid-June, he posted a few photos of himself on the set of the comedy. While he didn't explicitly say that he was filming iCarly, he did tease as such with some clever "i" usage in his caption. He wrote, "Flashback, no. Reboot… oh yeah! iCouldn’t have been more excited to get invited back. Who can name the show? Let the robot guide you. New season premiers tomorrow. Details to come later."

The iCarly reboot premiered on Paramount+ back in June. Cosgrove not only stars in the reboot as the titular Carly, but she also serves as an executive producer. Ahead of the show's premiere, the actor spoke with Complex about the reboot. Cosgrove explained that she's been enjoying this role, as it's a new one for her in her career.

"I've never done anything like this before, and it feels really good, going from being a kid on a show and not really having a whole lot of control over what my character did in episodes or anything like that, to now getting to be such a big part of the process," she told the publication. "So I'm really happy. I'm happy, and I'm grateful to have that opportunity to do it this way, and kind of revisit that character and just see how it goes. I hope people like it and it just makes people laugh."