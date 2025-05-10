Hulu’s top TV show chart has refreshed itself a bit, with Good American Family and Next Level Chef dropping out of the top five. However, that just means some previously established hits, such as Will Trent and The Masked Singer, are working their way back up the ranks.

Continue on to see the Hulu top TV show list as it currently stands on Saturday (May 10, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

7. Grey’s Anatomy

Official Synopsis: “Meet Meredith Grey, a brilliant first-year surgical intern at Seattle Grace Hospital. Together with her fellow residents-in-training, Meredith navigates her way through the daily traumas and social landmines of life inside the hospital and out in the real world.”

6. 9-1-1

Official Synopsis: “From prolific creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, new procedural drama 9-1-1 is a fast-paced exploration into the lives and careers of first responders – cops, paramedics, firefighters – the people who put their lives on the line to save others.”

5. Will Trent

Official Synopsis: “Based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling books, the series follows Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. As a child, Trent was abandoned and was forced to endure a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Now that he is in a position to make a difference, Trent is determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was. His personal motivation and background contribute to Will Trent having the highest clearance rate in the GBI.”

4. The Stolen Girl

Official Synopsis: “After her first sleepover, young Lucia disappears.”

3. The Masked Singer

Official Synopsis: “Panelists Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, alongside host Nick Cannon, return as the series commemorates acclaimed franchises Barbie and Footloose, along with the iconic artist Miley Cyrus in a pop culture-piercing night that salutes her music catalog. The new season will pay tribute to the 65th anniversary of Mattel’s Barbie, celebrating over six decades of breaking down boundaries and inspiring girls to explore their limitless potential. The show will also celebrate Footloose as the film rings in its 40th anniversary. “

2. The Handmaid’s Tale

Official Synopsis: “Adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States. Offred (Elisabeth Moss), one of the few fertile women known as Handmaids in the oppressive Republic of Gilead, struggles to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful Commander and his resentful wife.”

1. The Rookie

Official Synopsis: “Starting over isn’t easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being an LAPD officer. As the force’s oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. If he can’t keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he’ll be risking lives including his own. But if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become a success in this new chapter of his life.”