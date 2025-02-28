‘Next Level Chef’ Scores Two-Season Renewal and Baking Spinoff at Fox

Fox is serving up good news for Next Level Chef. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cooking competition has been given a two-season renewal, taking the show through its sixth season. Additionally, Fox has ordered a spinoff, Next Level Baker. The four-episode holiday-themed competition will follow a similar format to Next Level Chef. And since it’s a holiday-themed series, it’s likely to premiere this winter.

“Next Level Chef consistently raises the bar of culinary excellence as a high stakes food competition fans love, an invaluable franchise for Fox, and an increasingly popular global format,” Fox Television Network president Michael Thorn said in a statement. “Extending the reach of this series with the new holiday competition Next Level Baker once again exemplifies the strength of our incredible, long-standing collaborative partnership with Gordon, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.”

Next Level Baker, which comes from Gordon Ramsay’s Studio Ramsay Global, will “feature home cooks, social media creators, and professional pastry chefs competing alongside (and above or below) one another to create holiday-themed treats.” Although a premiere date has not been announced, it’s expected to air later this year.

“My very first job was baking in Paris, and to me, there is nothing better than the smell of freshly baked bread,” Ramsay said in a statement. “I’m hoping on these holiday specials, we get to discover incredible family recipes handed down through generations of bakers, inventive bakers cleverly working with dietary sensitivities, and those with a talent for stunning creativity and elevated design work. This holiday season, I cannot wait to discover the baking heart of America.”

Next Level Chef premiered in January 2022 and is one of several shows that Ramsay has on Fox. The celebrity chef also currently has Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, MasterChef Junior, MasterChef, Kitchen Nightmares, and Hell’s Kitchen on the network. He continues to be quite a staple on Fox with his many cooking shows, and it’s not surprising that there are still more shows coming out or coming back. More information on the new seasons of Next Level Chef has yet to be released, but with two more seasons in the works, there will definitely be a lot more to look forward to. Plus, depending on how well Next Level Baker does, it’s always possible those four episodes won’t be all.