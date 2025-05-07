‘Will Trent’ Just Delivered 2 Huge Plot Twists Ahead of Season Finale

Spoilers ahead for Will Trent Season 3, Episode 17 (“Why, Hello Sheriff”)

Will Trent threw out some big surprises ahead of the Season 3 finale.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The penultimate episode of the ABC procedural included not one but two plot twists that will change the show moving forward.

In “Why, Hello Sheriff,” fans were introduced to a new character, Bradford County Sheriff Caleb Roussard (Yul Vazquez). After a mess-up at a crime scene involving a cat and a broken door with glass shards cutting the officers, blood samples revealed that Caleb is the biological father of Ramón Rodriguez’s titular character. Erika Christensen, who plays Detective Angie Polaski and directed Tuesday’s episode, told TVLine what it was like filming the scene where Caleb and Will talked to each other.

(Disney/Wilford Harewood) RAMÓN RODRIGUEZ, YUL VAZQUEZ

“And then it was really gratifying to explore the scene where Caleb comes to Will’s house,” she said. “I loved that. I love that so much because they’re not the most equipped men to deal with the situation that they find themselves in, so finding the dynamics, and what kinds of emotions would come up for them as they try to relate to each other — or, in Caleb’s case, trying to relate to Will —and Will inadvertently being won over by the end of the episode… They end up at least developing respect for each other.”

Additionally, it was not only exciting for Christensen off-screen, but on-screen as well. The second twist came in the form of a pregnancy bombshell, with Angie being pregnant with Dr. Seth McDale’s (Scott Foley) baby. Considering the fact that Angie has been through quite a lot lately, most notably with losing her mother, things might finally be turning around for her.

(Disney/Zac Popik) SCOTT FOLEY, ERIKA CHRISTENSEN

“Well, we can borrow her own words,” Christensen said. “When she’s speaking to Will in Episode 12 — when they’re lying on the floor after he accidentally shot Marco, and trying to navigate how he can move forward — and she says to him, ‘We’ve been through some pretty bad stuff, but we always end up back on our feet.’ That wasn’t just her saying something to comfort him; that was what she felt was the truth — and was the truth for her, as well.”

“It’s a core belief in yourself, knowing that you will survive no matter how brutal things can be,” she continued. “‘I’ve been through some s—, so try me,’ is kind of where she is, and I don’t know what motherhood — or the potential of motherhood — might do for Angie. Being a parent really changes people. It’s an incredible transformation of the way you view yourself, even, so I don’t know what we might see from her, or if there are sides of her that we’ve never seen before because she has never felt the things that she is going to be feeling now.”

Will Trent’s Season 3 finale airs on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, so fans will see how the aftermath of these two twists affects the show and how it will set up Season 4.