All the buzz about the final episodes of 9-1-1’s season have propelled it back onto Hulu’s chart. Elsewhere, chef Gordon Ramsey enters the fray with one of his many series.

Continue on to see the Hulu top TV show list as it currently stands on Sunday (May 4, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

Videos by PopCulture.com

5. The Rookie

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Starting over isn’t easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being an LAPD officer. As the force’s oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. If he can’t keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he’ll be risking lives including his own. But if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become a success in this new chapter of his life.”

4. Next Level Chef

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Next Level Chef is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you’ve never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!

“With a level playing field, Ramsay opened the competition and scoured the country for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between, all competing against one another with the goal of finding the food world’s newest superstar!”

3. Good American Family

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma, this compelling drama is inspired by the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism. But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is. As they defend their family from the daughter they’ve grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds, in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom.”

2. Grey’s Anatomy

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Meet Meredith Grey, a brilliant first-year surgical intern at Seattle Grace Hospital. Together with her fellow residents-in-training, Meredith navigates her way through the daily traumas and social landmines of life inside the hospital and out in the real world.”

1. 9-1-1

Play video

Official Synopsis: “From prolific creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, new procedural drama 9-1-1 is a fast-paced exploration into the lives and careers of first responders – cops, paramedics, firefighters – the people who put their lives on the line to save others.”