Hulu Renews Fan-Favorite Comedy Series

A fan-favorite Hulu comedy has been renewed.

The critically acclaimed Deli Boys is coming back for Season 2.

From Onyx Collective and 20th Television, Deli Boys follows a pair of pampered Pakistani American brothers who lose everything and are forced to reckon with their Baba’s secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld. Abdullah Saeed created the series, which was developed by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver under Jenni Konner Productions. Showrunner Michelle Nader served as executive producer alongside Saeed, Konner, and Silver. Nisha Ganatra served as EP and director of the pilot.

(Disney/James Washington) ASIF ALI, SAAGAR SHAIKH

Deli Boys’ renewal is not so surprising. Since its premiere in March, the show has earned widespread critical acclaim and has received a Certified Fresh rating of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. It also earned a spot on the 2024 Gold House A100 List, honoring Saeed and the cast for their cultural impact and creative excellence.

The comedy stars Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Alfie Fuller, Poorna Jagannathan, and Brian George. Saturday Night Live alum Fred Armisen is joining Deli Boys for Season 2. He’s set to play a “legendary gambling savant with an uncanny ability to read people like cards. His casino empire is global, but his crown jewel is in Philly. He is uniquely brilliant and deeply unhinged – a deadly combo if you cross him.” Armisen can most recently be seen in the second season of the Netflix hit Wednesday.

(Disney/James Washington) ASIF ALI, BRIAN GEORGE, POORNA JAGANNATHAN, SAAGAR SHAIKH

Deli Boys is the latest series on Hulu to be picked up for a new season. The streamer also previously renewed The Bear, Paradise, Shoresy, and Tell Me Lies for new seasons, while Only Murders in the Building’s fifth season premieres in September. There are also additional episodes of King of the Hill and The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball coming out in the future, and Hulu is developing a new season of Cruel Summer with Freeform.

Additional details on Deli Boys Season 2 have not been revealed, and it’s unknown when the show will return. Fans will be able to look forward to more, which is always a good thing. The wait will be worth it, and for now, people will just have to stream the 10-episode first season on Hulu.