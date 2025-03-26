3 Best TV Shows Hulu Just Added for March 2025

Hulu is well-known for its award-winning series like Only Murders In The Building, but there’s plenty more hidden gems added to the service each month.

Here are three of the best series added to Hulu for March 2025.

Good American Family

Grey’s Anatomy fans will love this true crime limited series. Ellen Pompeo (who is, of course, the Dr. Meredith Grey that gives Grey’s its name) stars as a mother who adopts a child with dwarfism named Natalia Grace, but begins to suspect that Natalia is actually an adult pretending to be a child. The incident blows up to national infamy as it plays out both in the courts and in the tabloids. Dulé Hill (Psych) and Christina Hendricks (Mad Men) also star.

Deli Boys

In this new crime comedy, two Pakistani brothers working for their father’s delicatessen company discover that their father was actually a drug kingpin using the deli as a front for his illegal activity, and are forced to take over his enterprise.

Tokyo Revengers

This animated series follows Takemichi, a 26-year-old unemployed loser who finds out his ex-girlfriend died in a gang dispute. As he is mourning her death, he falls in front of a train and realizes that the station allows him to jump back in time. Now twelve years in the past, he resolves to join the gang and destroy it from the inside to prevent her death. The second half of season 2 was just released in English for the first time last week.