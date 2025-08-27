Fate of ‘King of the Hill’ Reboot Revealed

The reboot of King of the Hill is so popular that the series is already returning on Hulu for ten more episodes.

The animated classic returned this month after a 15-year hiatus, and the viewership numbers have been bigger than a ten-gallon hat for the streamer. A Nielsen report retrieved by Vulture says the new season has already been viewed for almost 1.3 billion minutes in the first full week of August alone, making it one of the biggest shows of the year.

The numbers are even more impressive when you consider that episodes of King of the Hill are about twenty minutes long. Nielsen’s streaming numbers don’t measure by number of episodes, only by minutes, which means that KOTH is outpacing just about every other streaming series in August (the exception being Netflix’s Wednesday) despite being a third as long as its hour-long competitors.

In a surprise (but welcome) move, the Vulture article also reveals that Hulu already has ten more episodes of Arlen, Texas-related adventures finished and ready to go. Those ten episodes will release sometime next year. Given the new season’s strong ratings and outstanding reviews, it’s hard to imagine the streamer won’t give series creator Mike Judge and his crew the green light to produce even more.

King of the Hill season 14 is streaming now on Hulu.