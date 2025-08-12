‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5 Trailer Is Here, Reveals Major Guest Stars

It’s time to head back to the Arconia.

Hulu has released the trailer for the upcoming fifth season of Only Murders in the Building, and the guest list is stacked.

Season 4 of the hit comedy ended on yet another cliffhanger that saw beloved Arconia doorman as the building’s next victim. He was found in a fountain that was filling up quick with his blood. Per Hulu, in Season 5, “After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. The trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires and old-school mobsters.”

Just like with previous seasons, the series is bringing the star power with an impressive guest lineup. Joining stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Michael Cyril Creighton are Meryl Streep, Bobby Cannavale, Teddy Coluca, Beanie Feldstein, Jermaine Fowler, Keegan-Michael Key, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Téa Leoni, Logan Lerman, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Christoph Waltz, Dianne Wiest, and Renée Zellweger. Streep, Randolph, Lane, Coluca, Kind, and Leoni have all previously appeared on Only Murders, but everyone else will be new.

Additionally, with Coluca returning as Lester, fans will likely be getting flashbacks to his final days leading up to the murder, as the show has done in previous seasons. Hulu renewed Only Murders for Season 5 in September, not long after Season 4 premiered, so fans knew that they would eventually find out what happened to Lester after the season finale premiered in October. This upcoming season will be getting 10 episodes, just like previous seasons.

Only Murders in the Building is set to return on Sept. 9, taking the fifth season through October. As of now, a sixth season has not been confirmed, but more information on the show’s future will likely be announced after Season 5 premieres. In the meantime, there will be plenty to look forward to with the fifth season as Mabel, Charles, and Oliver try to solve Lester’s murder.

As for the guest star lineup, it’s completely possible that the ones mentioned in the trailer won’t be the only ones popping up at the Arconia. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait very long to see what happens. The first three episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 5 premiere on Sept. 9 only on Hulu, with new episodes streaming weekly.