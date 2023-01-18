Hulu Renews Comedy Series for Season 2

Shoresy will lead to the Sudbury Bulldogs to more victories! Shoresy, a spin-off of the Canadian sitcom Letterkenny, has officially been renewed for a second season. Canada's Crave picked up the series for Season 2, with the show's six-episode sophomore run set to return exclusively to Hulu in the U.S., the streamer announced Wednesday.

Debuting on Netflix on May 27, 2022 as a spinoff to Letterkenny, Shoresy focuses on the titular character of Shoresy, the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favorite character. After moving to Sudbury, he makes a bet with Sudbury Bulldogs team general manager Nat that the team will never lose again if he's given a chance to take control. In Season 2, which is set to begin production this spring in Sudbury, Ontario, Shoresy and the embattled Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs "continue their quest to never lose again."

The series stars Jared Keeso in the lead role. Also returning for Season 2 are Tasya Teles as Nat, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat as Sanguinet, Blair Lamora as Ziigwan, Keilani Rose as Miigwan, rapper Jonathan-Ismael Diaby as Dolo, former Montréal Canadien Terry Ryan as Hitch, Ryan McDonell as Michaels, Max Bouffard as JJ Frankie JJ, and former Kahnawake Condor and MMA fighter Andrew "The Canon Antsanen" as Goody. Rounding out the Season 2 cast is "all-time tough guy" Jon "Nasty" Mirasty, former 'Canes centre Brandon Nolan and three-time Stanley Cup winner Jordan Nolan as Jim, Jim, and Jim, with with Listowel's Keegan Long starring as. Liam, and North Bay's Bourke Cazabon as Cory.

Along with starring, Keeso also serves as creator, executive producer, and writer. Jacob Tierney executive produces and directs. Kaniehtiio Horn is a producer. New Metric Media produces Shoresy in association with Play Fun Games. Bell Media developed Shoresy for Crave.

While Shoresy Season 2 does not have a premiere date, Season 1 is available for streaming on Hulu. Fans can also catch up on flagship series Letterkenny, which began as a YouTube web series titled Letterkenny Problems before it was picked up as a television series by Crave in March 2015. Set in a small, rural Canadian community of the same name, the series centers around siblings Wayne and Katy, who run a small farm and produce stand, with Wayne's friends Daryl and "Squirrely" Dan helping out. Hulu acquired exclusive streaming rights to the Crave show in May 2019. Letterkenny debuted its 11th season in December, with Season 12 set to arrive in December 2023.