‘Letterkenny’ Season 10 Release Date Revealed at Hulu

Letterkenny, Jared Keeso’s hit Canadian sitcom, has a Season 10 premiere date on Hulu. The show will follow in its previous seasons footsteps, with Letterkenny Season 10 set to premiere on Sunday, Dec. 26 on the streaming platform. The season will premiere on Christmas Day for Canadian fans tuning in via CraveTV. The announcement was made alongside a teaser for the upcoming batch of episodes.

Created by Keeso and Jacob Tierney, who also star in the series, Letterkenny is set in a small, rural Canadian community of the same name, where siblings Wayne and Katy run a small farm and produce stand, with Wayne’s friends Daryl and “Squirrely” Dan helping out. The group must deal with small-town life amongst different types of people – the farmers, or “hicks,” the out-of-towners on the local hockey team, the local drug addicts and the “natives,” who are members of the local First Nation. The series began as a YouTube web series titled Letterkenny Problems before it was picked up as a television series by Crave in March 2015.

You can watch Letterkenny Season 10 December 25th on @CraveCanada and December 26th on @hulu if you want to. pic.twitter.com/ikNteLNflk — Letterkenny Problems (@LetterkennyProb) November 17, 2021

The sitcom has been a major success. At the time of its CraveTV premiere back in 2016, the series marked the network’s biggest debut of any series on their platform since it launched in 2014. The show has also racked up a number of accolades, including several Canadian Screen Awards wins Best Comedy Series. With the show’s success, renewals have come easy, and Letterkenny was picked up for a 10th season even before its ninth season concluded. At the time, it was also given a Season 11 renewal. The upcoming Season 10 will consist of seven episodes.

“The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked,” an official synopsis for the upcoming season reads. “In season 10, McMurray and Wayne do some dickering, the Hicks attend a sausage party, the Hockey Players and Skids have a video game battle, the men of Letterkenny receive head-to-toe physicals…and that’s just for starters, buddy.

In addition to Keeso and Tierney, Letterkenny stars Nathan Dales (Daryl), Michelle Mylett (Katy), K Trevor Wilson (Squirrelly Dan), Daniel Petronijevic (McMurray), Dylan Playfair (Reilly), Andrew Herr (Jonesy), Tyler Johnston (Stewart), Evan Stern (Road), Mark Forward (Coach), and Tiio Horn (Tanis). Letterkenny Season 10 premieres on Sunday, Dec. 26 on Hulu, which you can subscribe to by clicking here.