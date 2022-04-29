Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2022
Hulu is getting ready for a month filled with new content! With April now almost behind us, the streamer is prepping its library for the addition of dozens of new titles from its upcoming May 2022 content list, which will surely have Hulu subscribers glued to their screens as they press play on the binge-worthy content.
May will prove to be a big month for Hulu, with the streamer set to roll out several highly-anticipated titles, such as Candy. The limited series stars Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery, a wife and mother who was accused of brutally murdering her best friend, Betty Gore, portrayed by Melanie Lynskey. Hulu will also debut its new series Conversations with Friends, which boasts a star-studded cast that includes Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane, and Jemima Kirke. The month of May will also treat subscribers to the streamer's LetterKenny spinoff Shoresy. On the movie side of things, the Hulu original film The Valet will premiere, with the streaming library also seeing the addition of American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story, which was only recently released in theaters. Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane, and Jemima Kirke.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $5.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu + Live TV going for $64.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in May 2022.
May 1
A Beautiful Mind (2001)
A Raisin in the Sun (2008)
The Adjustment Bureau (2011)
After Everything (2018)
The Angriest Man in Brooklyn (2014)
The A-Team (2010)
The Big Year (2010)
Billy Madison (1995)
The Bounty Hunter (2010)
The Breakfast Club (1985)
Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer (2016)
Cyrus (2010)
Dazed and Confused (1993)
Despicable Me (2010)
Despicable Me 2 (2013)
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
Drag Me to Hell (2009)
Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)
Easy A (2010)
Equity (2016)
Escape From Pretoria (2020)
Fever Pitch (2005)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
Fun With Dick And Jane (2005)
Funny People (2009)
Gone (2012) – 10th Anniversary
Grandma (2015)
Hot Fuzz (2007) – 15th Anniversary
How I Live Now (2013)
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Legend of Zorro (2005)
Marie Antoinette (2006)
Me, Myself and Irene (2000)
Mo' Money (1992) – 30th Anniversary
November Criminals (2017) – 5th Anniversary
Nowhere to Run (1993)
Once Upon a Time in America (1984)
Ong Bak (2003)
Ong Bak 2 (2008)
Ong Bak 3 (2010)
Open Season 2 (2009)
Person to Person (2017) – 5th Anniversary
Pleasantville (1998)
The Polar Express (2004)
Pretty Woman (1990)
The Program (1993)
Resident Evil (2002) – 20th Anniversary
Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) – 15th Anniversary
Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) – 10th Anniversary
Rock of Ages (2012) – 10th Anniversary
Saving Face (2004)
Saving Private Perez (2011)
Seven Years in Tibet (1997) – 25th Anniversary
Still Alice (2014)
Stuart Little (1999)
Stuart Little 2 (2002) – 20th Anniversary
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild (2006)
Superhero Movie (2008)
Take This Waltz (2011)
Taken (2009)
The Vow (2012) – 10th Anniversary
We Own the Night (2007) – 15th Anniversary
White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)
White Men Can't Jump (1992) – 30th Anniversary
The Wolfman (2010)
The Young Victoria (2009)
Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)
May 2 – May 5
May 2
Duncanville: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)
Daytime Divas: Complete Series (Sony)
May 4
The Chase: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
Holey Moley: Fore-Ever: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
Who Do You Believe?: Series Premiere (ABC)
Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)
May 5
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Last Survivors (2022)
May 6 – May 10
May 6
Hatching (2022)
May 9
Candy: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
May 10
Breeders: Season 3 Premiere (FX)
May 12 – May 15
May 12
Italian Studies (2021)
May 15
Conversations With Friends: Complete Limited Series (Hulu Original)
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8E (MTV)
The Brass Teapot (2012) – 10th Anniversary
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)
The Mountain Between Us (2017) – 5th Anniversary
One Last Thing (2005)
May 16 – May 20
May 16
Queen Sugar: Complete Season 6 (OWN)
May 17
Sundown (2021)
May 18
Demons: Complete Series (Sony)
Helix: Complete Series (Sony)
May 19
The Deep End: Series Premiere (Freeform)
So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17 Premiere (Fox)
May 20
The Valet (2022) (Hulu Original)
American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story (2021)
May 23 – May 26
May 23
227: Complete Series (Sony)
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 5 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
May 24
Beat Shazam: Season 5 Premiere (Fox)
Don't Forget the Lyrics: Series Premiere (Fox)
May 26
Look At Me: XXXTENTACION (2022) (Hulu Original)
The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart: Series Premiere (ABC)
Masterchef: Season 12 Premiere (Fox)
A Taste of Hunger (2021)
May 27 – May 31
May 27
Shoresy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
May 29
Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
Intrigo: Death of an Author (2018)
May 31
Pistol: Complete Limited Series (FX)
Gamestop: Rise of the Players (2022)