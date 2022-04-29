Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2022

Hulu is getting ready for a month filled with new content! With April now almost behind us, the streamer is prepping its library for the addition of dozens of new titles from its upcoming May 2022 content list, which will surely have Hulu subscribers glued to their screens as they press play on the binge-worthy content.

May will prove to be a big month for Hulu, with the streamer set to roll out several highly-anticipated titles, such as Candy. The limited series stars Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery, a wife and mother who was accused of brutally murdering her best friend, Betty Gore, portrayed by Melanie Lynskey. Hulu will also debut its new series Conversations with Friends, which boasts a star-studded cast that includes Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane, and Jemima Kirke. The month of May will also treat subscribers to the streamer's LetterKenny spinoff Shoresy. On the movie side of things, the Hulu original film The Valet will premiere, with the streaming library also seeing the addition of American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story, which was only recently released in theaters. Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane, and Jemima Kirke.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $5.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu + Live TV going for $64.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in May 2022.