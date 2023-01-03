How to Cancel Hulu

If your 2023 New Year's resolution is to put a little extra money in your pocket, then ridding yourself of unused streaming services is a great way to save some extra cash. As subscription prices continue to increase, viewers may be looking to walk away from Hulu, one of the bigger services in the ongoing streaming wars. But how do you cancel your Hulu subscription?

If you are billed directly through Hulu, you can cancel your subscription on browser either on a computer or your phone. To do this, begin by opening Hulu.com in a new window and logging into your account. Once logged in, click on your profile icon in the top right of the screen. Doing this will prompt a drop-down menu to appear. You will need to select "Account" on this menu, which will bring you to the "Manage your account" page. Once here, scroll to the bottom of the page, where you will find the option to pause or cancel your subscription. You can then select "cancel your subscription." If you're not quite ready to completely get rid of Hulu, the streamer also gives subscribers the option to pause their subscription. This prompt will appear when you select "cancel your subscription." If you do not wish to pause your subscription for up to 12 weeks, you can lick continue to cancel your subscription. Before the cancellation process is over, Hulu will for a reason for the cancellation. Select one of the reasons listed to continue with the process. Once cancelled, you will still have access to your account until the end of your billing period.

The cancellation process for subscribers billed through a third party may vary slightly. If you are an iOS user, you will not be able to cancel your Hulu subscription via the app on your device. You will instead need to cancel through your mobile browser or Safari by following the above steps or by accessing the Settings app on your iOS device. Once in the app, select your Apple ID and then tap "Subscriptions." You can then choose your Hulu subscription and select "cancel your subscription." You will be required to confirm the cancellation. Android users can cancel by opening the Hulu app and going to their profile icon. They can then follow the steps for cancelling in a browser.

Offering a content catalogue that includes everything from The Handmaid's Tale to Only Murders In the Building and The Kardashians, Hulu is a major competitor in the streaming wars. Unfortunately for subscribers, the subscription cost rose in October. The ad-supported tier jumped from $6.99 per month to $7.99 per month, with the ad-free tier now costing $14.99 per month, which is a $2 increase from the former $12.99 per month price tag.