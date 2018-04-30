Here’s Everything Coming to Hulu in May

Hulu is ringing in the start of May with a slew of new titles.

Among the new, and highly anticipated, additions to the streaming platform is a lengthy list of movies that will be hitting the shelves of Hulu‘s library throughout the month. For those craving a taste of Halloween in the middle of Spring, Hulu has you covered with five A Nightmare on Elm Street movies. If you are hoping for something a little less terrifying, May will also see the addition of 2018 Oscar nominated film I, Tonya and plenty of other popular films.

On the TV side of things, Hulu subscribers can get ready to watch NBC’s Red Nose Day Special and the premieres of multiple other shows.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Hulu in May.

Coming 5/1

3 Ways to Get a Husband

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

A Very Brady Sequel

The Brady Bunch Movie

Baby Boom

Back to School

Barefoot

The Beatles: Made on Merseyside

The Box

Booty Call

Breakable You

Bride and Prejudice

Bull Durham

The Counterfeit Traitor

The Crow

The Crow II: City of Angels

The Crow III: Salvation

The Crow IV: Wicked Prayer

Demolition Man

Dirty Pretty Things

Eight Men Out

Elizabethtown

Emperor

Executive Decision

Foxfire

Gator

Godzilla

The Hangman

Here to be Heard: The Story of the Slits

Hot Boyz

The House I Live In

Immigration Tango

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack

Kalifornia

Lost in Vagueness

Love is a Gun

Malena

Man of the House

Manhunter

Mansfield Park

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Men in Black II

Men with Brooms

Never Back Down

New Guy

New Rose Hotel

Ninja Masters

No Greater Love

The Pallbearer

Pink Panther 2

Pret-A-Porter

Priest

Race for your Life, Charlie Brown

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

School Ties

Set Up

She’s All That

Starting out the Evening

Strategic Air Command

The Swan Princess Christmas

The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure

Thief

To Rome with Love

Traffic

Untamed Heart

Valkyrie

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare

Coming 5/5 – 5/9

Avail. May 5

Drunk History: Complete Season 5A

Mobile Suit Gundam The Origin: Complete Season 1

The Longest Week

Warrior



Avail. May 6

I’m Dying Up Here: Season 2 Premiere



Avail. May 7

Star vs. The Forces of Evil: Complete Season 3



Available May 8

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: Season 4 Premiere



Avail. May 9

T@gged: Complete Season 2

Coming 5/11 – 5/13

Avail. 5/ 11

All Night: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Claws: Complete Season 1

Bleeding Heart

Into the Fade



Avail. 5/12

Patrick Melrose: Series Premiere

Baywatch

Frank Serpico

Jane

Still Mine

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby



Avail. 5/13

Tonight She Comes

Coming 5/15 – 5/16

Avail. 5/15

Animals

How to be a Latin Lover

It’s A Disaster

Periods.

Soul of a Banquet

Take Every Wave

The Other F Word

The Snapper

The Strange Ones



Avail. 5/16

12 Monkeys: Complete Season 3

The Strain: Complete Season 4

Knights of the Damned

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

Coming 5/19 – 5/31

Avail. 5/19

Beatriz at Dinner

Shooters



Avail. 5/21

American Folk

Neat



Avail. 5/23

Half Magic



Avail. 5/24

Curvature



Avail. 5/25

Hollywood Game Night: Red Nose Day Special

Mad to be Normal



Avail. 5/27

The Wedding Plan



Avail. 5/30

America’s Got Talent: Season 13 Premiere

World of Dance: Season 2 Premiere



Avail. 5/31

American Ninja Warrior: Season 10 Premiere

I, Tonya

Please Stand By

Rain Man