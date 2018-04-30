Here’s Everything Coming to Hulu in May

Hulu is ringing in the start of May with a slew of new titles.
Among the new, and highly anticipated, additions to the streaming platform is a lengthy list of movies that will be hitting the shelves of Hulu‘s library throughout the month. For those craving a taste of Halloween in the middle of Spring, Hulu has you covered with five A Nightmare on Elm Street movies. If you are hoping for something a little less terrifying, May will also see the addition of 2018 Oscar nominated film I, Tonya and plenty of other popular films.
On the TV side of things, Hulu subscribers can get ready to watch NBC’s Red Nose Day Special and the premieres of multiple other shows.
Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Hulu in May.
Coming 5/1
Avail. 5/1
3 Ways to Get a Husband
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
A Very Brady Sequel
The Brady Bunch Movie
Baby Boom
Back to School
Barefoot
The Beatles: Made on Merseyside
The Box
Booty Call
Breakable You
Bride and Prejudice
Bull Durham
The Counterfeit Traitor
The Crow
The Crow II: City of Angels
The Crow III: Salvation
The Crow IV: Wicked Prayer
Demolition Man
Dirty Pretty Things
Eight Men Out
Elizabethtown
Emperor
Executive Decision
Foxfire
Gator
Godzilla
The Hangman
Here to be Heard: The Story of the Slits
Hot Boyz
The House I Live In
Immigration Tango
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack
Kalifornia
Lost in Vagueness
Love is a Gun
Malena
Man of the House
Manhunter
Mansfield Park
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Men in Black II
Men with Brooms
Never Back Down
New Guy
New Rose Hotel
Ninja Masters
No Greater Love
The Pallbearer
Pink Panther 2
Pret-A-Porter
Priest
Race for your Life, Charlie Brown
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
School Ties
Set Up
She’s All That
Starting out the Evening
Strategic Air Command
The Swan Princess Christmas
The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure
Thief
To Rome with Love
Traffic
Untamed Heart
Valkyrie
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare
Coming 5/5 – 5/9
Avail. May 5
Drunk History: Complete Season 5A
Mobile Suit Gundam The Origin: Complete Season 1
The Longest Week
Warrior
Avail. May 6
I’m Dying Up Here: Season 2 Premiere
Avail. May 7
Star vs. The Forces of Evil: Complete Season 3
Available May 8
Running Wild with Bear Grylls: Season 4 Premiere
Avail. May 9
T@gged: Complete Season 2
Coming 5/11 – 5/13
Avail. 5/ 11
All Night: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Claws: Complete Season 1
Bleeding Heart
Into the Fade
Avail. 5/12
Patrick Melrose: Series Premiere
Baywatch
Frank Serpico
Jane
Still Mine
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Avail. 5/13
Tonight She Comes
Coming 5/15 – 5/16
Avail. 5/15
Animals
How to be a Latin Lover
It’s A Disaster
Periods.
Soul of a Banquet
Take Every Wave
The Other F Word
The Snapper
The Strange Ones
Avail. 5/16
12 Monkeys: Complete Season 3
The Strain: Complete Season 4
Knights of the Damned
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Coming 5/19 – 5/31
Avail. 5/19
Beatriz at Dinner
Shooters
Avail. 5/21
American Folk
Neat
Avail. 5/23
Half Magic
Avail. 5/24
Curvature
Avail. 5/25
Hollywood Game Night: Red Nose Day Special
Mad to be Normal
Avail. 5/27
The Wedding Plan
Avail. 5/30
America’s Got Talent: Season 13 Premiere
World of Dance: Season 2 Premiere
Avail. 5/31
American Ninja Warrior: Season 10 Premiere
I, Tonya
Please Stand By
Rain Man