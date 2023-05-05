Hulu's Live TV lineup is growing! The streamer announced Thursday that subscribers to Hulu + Live TV will soon be able to watch titles from PBS Kids, local PBS affiliates, and Chip and Joanna Gaines' lifestyle channel Magnolia Network. The new additions bring Hulu + Live TV's channel count to more than 90 top channels.

"As one of the largest live TV streaming services in the U.S., we are committed to providing a best in class user experience and a premium national and local channel lineup for our millions of subscribers," Hulu SVP Reagan Feeney said in a press release. "PBS, PBS Kids and Magnolia Network are among the most frequently requested channels by our subscribers and we're thrilled to add them to our core line-up that now includes more than 90 live channels."

Previously exclusive to the "Entertainment Add-on," Magnolia Network will be the first channel to join Hulu + Live TV and will be available beginning Thursday, May 25. The channel airs beloved shows like Fixer Upper, Beach Cottage Chronicles, and The Lost Kitchen. Other shows from the network, such as Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Silos Baking Competition, Maine Cabin Masters, and others, will also be available to watch on demand.

Hulu said local PBS channels and PBS Kids will begin streaming on its Live TV subscription in "the coming months." The channel additions will give Hulu + Live TV subscribers the opportunity to watch titles including American Experience, Antiques Roadshow, Frontline, Great Performances, Masterpiece, Nature, and more, as well as PBS Kids' programming including Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Alma's Way, and Wild Kratts. Local PBS networks will be available to "more than 300 markets and cities across the country" on Hulu + Live TV's base plan.

"We are thrilled that one of the largest live TV streaming services is now home to quality local programming from PBS Member Stations," PBS Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Ira Rubenstein, said. "As more and more households look to digital streaming offerings, this announcement is part of our commitment to meet audiences where they are with the PBS programming they know and love. PBS will continue to make trusted content available to all households across as many platforms as possible. We thank Hulu + Live TV for working with us to provide our viewers with more ways to watch programs through their local PBS station."

Hulu + Live TV boasts 4.5 million subscribers who have access to dozens of top channels featuring live sports, national and local news, and entertainment, Hulu's on-demand streaming library, award-winning Originals, next-day network TV shows, access to Disney+ and ESPN+, and features such as unlimited DVR. You can subscribe to Hulu + Live TV for $70 per month by clicking here.