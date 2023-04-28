Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in May 2023
All of those April showers are bringing more than just flowers next month. As April draws to a close, the ongoing streaming wars are heating up, with all of the major players – Netflix, Disney, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ – set to roll out a slate of fresh content next month, those May 2023 content lists including hundreds of new and returning series, films, and originals.
One of the biggest names in the streaming game, Netflix is coming into May strong. Next month, Netflix is set to debut everything from The Ultimatum: Queer Love, its first reality dating show to feature an all-LGBTQ+ cast, and the highly-anticipated Bridergton prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Set to relaunch as Max next month, a new streaming service with content from both HBO Max and Discovery+, HBO Max is set to bring subscribers titles including the Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux-starring Watergate scandal limited series White House Plumbers, the documentary Love to You, Donna Summer, and The Other Two Season 3. The streamer's May 2023 content list ends with May 22, with Warner Bros. Discovery set to release a list of tittles to be available on Max at launch on May 23 at a later date. May at Disney+ will be a big month for Star Wars fans, with Star Wars: Visions returning for Volume 2, which features nine new short films animated by studios from around the globe, along with the debut of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. The streamer will also debut the new Disney+ original movie Carter as well as its adaptation of Gene Luen Yang's 2006 graphic novel American Born Chinese, reuniting much of the cast of hit Everything Everywhere All at Once. Over at Hulu, meanwhile, subscribers will have the chance to press play on everything from new episodes of How I Met Your Father and White Men Can't Jump to the third seasons of Hulu originals The Kardashians and The Great.
To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here, Hulu by clicking here, Prime Video here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period, including Netflix, which also offers a Netflix Free Section. Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in May 2023.
May 1
NETFLIX
Above Suspicion
Airport
Airport '77
Airport 1975
American Gangster
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Black Hawk Down
The Cable Guy
Captain Phillips
Chicken Run
Cliffhanger
Conan the Barbarian
The Croods
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dawn of the Dead
Flight
For Colored Girls
Girl, Interrupted
The Glass Castle
Home Again
Hop
Igor
Kindergarten Cop
Last Action Hero
Legends of the Fall
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Léon: The Professional
Marshall
Paranormal Activity
Peter Pan (2003)
Pitch Perfect
Rainbow High: Season 3
Rugrats: Seasons 1-2
The Smurfs: Season 1
Starship Troopers
Steel Magnolias
The Tale of Despereaux
This Is the End
Traffic
Vampires
The Wedding Date
The Young Victoria
HBO MAX
Absolute Power, 1997 (HBO)
Alpha Dog, 2006 (HBO)
American Honey, 2016 (HBO)
As Tears Go By, 1988
Betrayed, 1988 (HBO)
Black Mass, 2015 (HBO)
Blue Valentine, 2010 (HBO)
Calvary, 2014 (HBO)
Coffee and Cigarettes, 2003
Daddy Day Care, 2003 (HBO)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)
Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story, 2005 (HBO)
Eat Pray Love, 2010
The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008 (HBO)
Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)
The Hole In The Ground, 2019 (HBO)
Hustle & Flow, 2005 (HBO)
I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)
The Karate Kid, 2010
Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)
The Last Castle, 2001 (HBO)
Lord Of Illusions, 1995 (HBO) (Director's Cut)
Lucky You, 2007 (HBO)
Man Of The House, 2005 (HBO)
Mid90s, 2019 (HBO)
Midnight Sun, 2018 (HBO)
Mirror Mirror, 2012 (HBO)
Mirrors, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)
Paper Moon, 1973 (HBO)
Paranoia, 2013 (HBO)
Parasite, 2019 (HBO)
The Rookie, 2002 (HBO)
Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)
Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)
Soapdish, 1991 (HBO)
Some Like It Hot, 1959 (HBO)
Sorority Row, 2009 (HBO)
Step Brothers, 2008
White House Plumbers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Windtalkers, 2002 (HBO)
PRIME VIDEO
MasterChef Mexico S1-4 (2015)
A Beautiful Mind (2002)
Amistad (1997)
Babe (1995)
Babe: Pig In The City (1998)
Babel (2006)
Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996)
Biker Boyz (2003)
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)
Blue Crush (2002)
Blue Crush 2 (2011)
Bound (1996)
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)
Bridget Jones's Baby (2016)
Carrie (2002)
Coneheads (1993)
Dallas Buyers Club (2013)
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: You Are Special, Daniel Tiger! (2012)
Daniel Visits A New Neighborhood (2022)
Darkest Hour (2017)
Dinner for Schmucks (2010)
Drillbit Taylor (2008)
Europa Report (2013)
Failure to Launch (2006)
Fatal Attraction (1987)
Fletch (1985)
Fletch Lives (1989)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
Get Him to the Greek (2010)
Ghost Town (2008)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
Hamburger Hill (1987)
Hard Eight (1997)
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)
Howard the Duck (1986)
I Am Not Your Negro (2017)
Identity Thief (2013)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
Kung Fu Hustle (2005)
Leap Year (2010)
Madagascar (2005)
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted (2012)
Mamma Mia! (2008)
Meet Joe Black (1998)
Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)
Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)
Patriot Games (1992)
Reminiscence (2021)
Rise: Blood Hunter (2007)
Rumble In The Bronx (1996)
Safe House (2012)
Saving Face (2005)
Shutter Island (2010)
Space Jam (1996)
The Adventures of Tintin (2011)
The Black Stallion (1979)
The Doors (1991)
The Front Page (1974)
The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
The Nutty Professor (1996)
The Quiet Man (1952)
The Rundown (2003)
The Shootist (1976)
The Terminal (2004)
The Wiz (1978)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
They Might Be Giants (1971)
Three Days of the Condor (1975)
True Grit (2010)
Virtuosity (1995)
We Were Soldiers (2002)
HULU
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Seasons 7- 8 (DUBBED)
After Earth
Annabelle
Atonement
Beetlejuice
Best in Show
Black Dynamite
Billionaire Boys Club
Bless MeUltima
Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius
Blue Thunder
The Book Of Eli
Bottle Rocket
Boogie Nights
Clash Of The Titans
The Comedian
CrazyStupidLove.
Cyrus
The Darkest Hour
Eat Pray Love
El Condorito
The First Monday In May
Frank
The Haunting in Connecticut
Horrible Bosses
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
Identity
IT
Joshua
Johnny Mnemonic
The Joy Luck Club
Last Action Hero
The Last Exorcism
Little Man
The Little Things
The Mask
The Meddler
Meet the Spartans
Once
Once Upon a Time in America
Out of the Furnace
Patriots Day
Pokemon Detective Pikachu
The Power Of One
Premium Rush
Rampage
Selena
Sex Drive
Speed
Speed 2: Cruise Control
Stan & Ollie
Stuck On You
Taken 2
Twilight
May 1
The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005
Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000
Along Came Polly, 2004
Are We There Yet?, 2005
Are We Done Yet?, 2007
Bleeding Steel, 2017
Booksmart, 2019
A Christmas Miracle, 2019 (Hallmark)
Clockers, 1995
Crooklyn, 1994
Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For, 2019 (Hallmark)
Dear White People, 2014
Detroit, 2017
Dirty Dancing 2: Havanna Nights, 2004
Dragon Blade, 2015
Enemy of the State, 1998
Erin Brockovich, 2000
Face/Off, 1997
Fixer Upper Mysteries: Framed for Murder, 2017 (Hallmark)
Free Angela and all Political Prisoners, 2013
A Gingerbread Romance, 2018 (Hallmark)
The Good Shepard, 2006
The Grandmaster, 2013
Hello, It's Me, 2015 (Hallmark)
Honey, 2003
Honey 2, 2011
The Hulk, 2003
The Hunt, 2020
Ice Sculpture Christmas, 2015 (Hallmark)
It's Complicated, 2009
The Joy Luck Club, 1993
King Kong, 2005
The King's Speech, 2010
Land of the Lost, 2009
Life, 1999
Life of Pi, 2012
Love, Classified, 2022 (Hallmark)
The Love Club: Nicole's Pen Pal, 2023 (Hallmark)
Love Under the Stars, 20215
Mix Up in the Mediterranean, 2021 (Hallmark)
Mo' Better Blues, 1990
The Mummy, 1999
The Mummy Returns, 2001
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008
Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery, 2015 (Hallmark)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016
My Cousin Vinny, 1992
Naughty or Nice, 2012 (Hallmark)
Notting Hill, 1999
One Christmas Eve, 2012 (Hallmark)
Perfect Harmony, 2022 (Hallmark)
Pride, 2007
Real Murders: Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, 2015 (Hallmark)
Salt, 2010
Schindler's List, 1993
Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6, 2023 (Hallmark)+
The Scorpion King, 2002
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010
Sicario, 2015
Sisters, 2015
The Smurfs, 2011
The Smurfs 2, 2013
Speed, 1994
Spring Breakthrough, 2023 (Hallmark)
True Lies, 1994
The Tuxedo, 2002
The Wedding Planner, 2001
While You Were Sleeping, 1995
You Got Served, 2004
Autopsy: The Last Hours Of..., Season 12, New Episode (Reelz)
The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 1
Leguizamo Does America, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
Live from E!: The Met Gala Red Carpet
Open House NYC, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Leicester City v. Everton
Project Runway, Seasons 1-16
Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 2
NETFLIX
Love Village – NETFLIX SERIES
The Tailor – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Batwheels, Season 1E
RUN ALL NIGHT, (HBO)
DISNEY+
A Small Light (2 episodes)
PRIME VIDEO
Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? Comedy Special (2023)
HULU
A Small Light: Limited Series Premiere
Lucky
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 2
Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, Docuseries, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
Premier League – Arsenal v. Chelsea
The Royal Rundown, New Episode (TODAY All Day)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episodes (Oxygen)
Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
That's My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 3
NETFLIX
Jewish Matchmaking – NETFLIX SERIES
Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7 – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015 (HBO) (Unrated Version)
DISNEY+
Eureka! (S1, 6 episodes)
Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All - Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Keanu, 2016
La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 3
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Liverpool v. Fulham
Premier League – Man City v. West Ham
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
Velshi: Banned Book Club, Season 4, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
May 4
NETFLIX
Arctic Dogs
Larva Family - NETFLIX FAMILY
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – NETFLIX SERIES
Sanctuary – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
The Other Two, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
DISNEY+
Star Wars: Visions - Volume 2 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Premiere – Episodes 1 – 7 Streaming
PRIME VIDEO
90210 S1-5 (2009)
Beverly Hills 90210 S1-10 (1991)
Dynasty (1981)
Freaks & Geeks (1999)
Medium S1-7 (2005)
Reign S1-4 (2014)
Sabrina: The Teenage Witch S1-7 (1997)
Tudors S1-4 (2007)
HULU
1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1
Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-3
Build It Bigger: Complete Seasons 2-4
Cake Wars: Complete Seasons 3, 4, 9
Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
The Case That Haunts Me: Complete Season 1
Children of the Snow: Complete Season 1
Curb Appeal: Complete Seasons 20-21
Curb Appeal: The Block: Complete Seasons 1-2
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-3
Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions: Complete Season 1
Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 6-9
The Golden State Killer: It's Not Over: Complete Season 1
Island Life: Complete Seasons 1-4
Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Man Vs Wild: Complete Seasons 1-3
Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1
Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 3
Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-4
Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1-3
Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1
Apollo 18
A Walk to Remember
Both Sides of the Blade
The Libertine
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Bupkis, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago P.D., Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1 , New Episode (Telemundo)
La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 4
LPGA Tour – Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown – Round 1
Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR – Wells Fargo Championship – Round 1
Premier League – Brighton v. Man United
Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 5
HBO MAX
Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Season 1
DISNEY+
Charles: In His Own Words
Entrelazados Live! – Premiere
APPLE TV+
Silo Season 1
PRIME VIDEO
Tommy Little: Pretty Fly for a Dickhead (2023)
!Hasta la Madre! del día de las madres¡ (2023)
HULU
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Complete Season 2
Alone at Night
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium
Bloods
Manifest West
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Horse Racing – Kentucky Oaks
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1 , New Episode (Telemundo)
La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 5
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA Tour – Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown – Round 2
PGA TOUR Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Classic – Round 1
PGA TOUR – Wells Fargo Championship – Round 2
Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Wanda Diamond League Track & Field – Doha, QA
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 6
NETFLIX
A Man Called Otto
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Horse Racing – 148th Kentucky Derby
IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup – Miami, FL
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1 , New Episode (Telemundo)
La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 6
Live Event: Coronation of King Charles III (TODAY, NBC News Now, Sky News Channels)
LPGA Tour – Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown – Round 3
PGA TOUR Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Classic – Round 2
PGA TOUR – Wells Fargo Championship – Round 3
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Chelsea
Premier League – Liverpool v. Brentford
Premier League – Tottenham v. Crystal Place
Premier League – Wolves v. Aston Villa
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Saracens
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Gloucester Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Harlequins
Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Exeter Chiefs
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Newcastle Falcons
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Super Motocross Race Day Live – Round 16 – Denver, CO
Super Motocross – Round 16 SMX World Champs – Denver, CO
USFL – Memphis Showboats vs. Michigan Panthers
WWE Backlash (English & Spanish)
May 7
PEACOCK
Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards 2023
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Harlem Globe Trotters: Play it Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup – Miami, FL
La Patrona, Season 1
La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 7
LPGA Tour – Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown – Final Round
Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (NBC News)
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
PGA TOUR Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Classic – Final Round
PGA TOUR – Wells Fargo Championship – Final Round
Premier League – Man City v. Leeds United
Premier League – Newcastle v. Arsenal
Premier League – West Ham v. Man United
Redeeming Love, 2022
USFL – New Orleans Breakers vs. New Jersey Generals
When Love Springs, 2023 (Hallmark)+
Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
May 8
NETFLIX
Justice League: Seasons 1-2
Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2
Spirit Rangers: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)
Legion of Super-Heroes, 2023
Sky Captain and The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)
The Conjuring, 2013 (HBO)
Two Sides of the Abyss (Die zwei Seiten des Abgrunds), Max Original Premiere
HULU
To The End
Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7A
PEACOCK
Autopsy: The Last Hours Of..., Season 12, New Episode (Reelz)++
The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
Leguizamo Does America, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
Premier League – Brighton v. Everton
Premier League – Fulham v. Leicester City
Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. South Hampton
Project Runway: All Stars, Seasons 1-7
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Transplant, Seasons 1-2
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 9
NETFLIX
Documentary Now!: Season 4
Hannah Gadsby: Something Special - NETFLIX COMEDY
DISNEY+
A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)
PRIME VIDEO
Till (2022)
HULU
Jeopardy Masters: Series Premiere
The Last Warrior
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Eurovision Song Contest – Semifinals Part 1
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
That's My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 10
NETFLIX
Dance Brothers – NETFLIX SERIES
Missing: Dead or Alive? – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Queen Cleopatra - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Life Below Zero (S20)
Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S4)
The Muppets Mayhem – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
PRIME VIDEO
La Vida Despues del Reality (2023)
HULU
FX's Class of '09: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Judge Steve Harvey: Season 2 Premiere
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Dancing Queenss, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
May 11
NETFLIX
Royalteen: Princess Margrethe – NETFLIX FILM
St. Vincent
Ultraman: Season 3 – NETFLIX ANIME
HBO MAX
Rick and Morty, Season 6
PRIME VIDEO
Academy of Country Music Awards (2023)
HULU
Bar Fight!
Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago P.D., Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Eurovision Song Contest – Semifinals Part 2
Intelligence: A Special Agent Special, 2023 (Peacock Original)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Round 1
Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR – AT&T Byron Nelson – Round 1
PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Round 1
Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 12
NETFLIX
Black Knight - NETFLIX SERIES
Call Me Kate
The Mother - NETFLIX FILM
Mulligan – NETFLIX SERIES
Queer Eye: Season 7 – NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Crater – Premiere
APPLE TV+
STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie
City on Fire Season 1
HULU
The Great: Complete Season 3
Boonie Bears: Back to Earth
The Last Unicorn
Saint Omer
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Citi Concert Series – Jonas Brothers on TODAY (TODAY All Day)
F9, 2021
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Toulhouse – Men's Competition
IndyCar – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course – Practice & Qualifying
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Round 2
PGA TOUR- AT&T Byron Nelson – Round 2
PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Round 2
The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 2, New Episodes (Oxygen)
Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 13
NETFLIX
UglyDolls
HULU
The Locksmith
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline 24/7 Marathon – Relentless Moms (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Eurovision Song Contest – Finals
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Toulhouse – Men's Competition
IMSA Laguna Seca – Qualifying, Lamborghini Super Trofeo & Michelin Pilot Challenge
IndyCar – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course – Final Warm Up and Race
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Round 3
PGA TOUR – AT&T Byron Nelson – Round 3
PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Round 3
Race Day Live – Salt Lake City, UT
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Super Motocross – Race Day Live & World Champs – Salt Lake City, UT
Track & Field – World Athletics Relays & Championships
USFL – Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Michigan Panthers
Watch with Johnny Weir: Eurovision Song Contest
May 14
HBO MAX
We Baby Bears: Little Falling Star, Season 1G
PEACOCK
Dateline 24/7 Marathon – Relentless Moms (NBC)
Dream Moms, 2023 (Hallmark)+
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Harlem Globe Trotters: Play it Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Toulhouse – Men's Competition
IMSA Laguna Seca – Lamborghini Super Trofeo
LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Final Round
Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (NBC News)
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
PGA TOUR – AT&T Byron Nelson – Final Round
PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Final Round
Track & Field – World Athletics Relays & Championships
USFL – New Jersey Generals vs. Philadelphia Stars
Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
May 15
HBO MAX
I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)
Land of Gold, 2022
Unbreakable, 2000 (HBO)
HULU
Dangie Bros Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
District B13
Hammer Of The Gods
Point Break
PEACOCK
Autopsy: The Last Hours Of..., Season 12, New Episode (Reelz)++
The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Blippi, Seasons 3-4
Blippi Wonders, Season 2
Boss Baby: The Family Business, 2021
Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost, 2023 (Hallmark)+
Leguizamo Does America, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
Little Angel, Season 1
Live From the PGA Championship
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 16
NETFLIX
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Angel City, Three-Part Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Men in Black, 1997
Men in Black II, 2002
Men in Black III, 2012
DISNEY+
A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)
PRIME VIDEO
Zarna Garg: One in a Billion Comedy Special (2023)
HULU
La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1
The Break-Up
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
The Break-Up, 2006
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Indianapolis 500 Practice
Live From the PGA Championship
Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
That's My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 17
NETFLIX
Faithfully Yours - NETFLIX FILM
Fanfic – NETFLIX FILM
La Reina del Sur: Season 3
McGREGOR FOREVER - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Working: What We Do All Day - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S5)
Saturdays (S1, 4 episodes)
APPLE TV+
High Desert Season 1
HULU
Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (2023)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Dancing Queens, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Indianapolis 500 Practice
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Live From the PGA Championship
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
Velshi: Banned Book Club, Season 4, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 18
NETFLIX
Kitti Katz - NETFLIX FAMILY
XO, Kitty – NETFLIX SERIES
Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune – NETFLIX SERIES
PRIME VIDEO
The Ferragnez – The Series S2 (2023)
HULU
Texas True Crime: Complete Season 2
Slash/Back
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago P.D., Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, Docuseries, Episodes 1-5 (Peacock Original)
Indianapolis 500 Practice
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Live From the PGA Championship
Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
TYR Pro Swim Series – Day 1 – Mission Viejo, CA
Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 19
NETFLIX
Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom – NETFLIX FILM
Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery - NETFLIX FILM
Muted – NETFLIX SERIES
Selling Sunset: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES
Young, Famous & African: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017
Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, 2001 (HBO)
Parasite, 2019 (HBO)
Spy/Master, Max Original Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
She Said (2022)
HULU
White Men Can't Jump
American Murderer
Sliding Doors
Sophie's Choice
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Indianapolis 500 – Practice
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Horse Racing – Black Eyed Susan
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Live From the PGA Championship
TYR Pro Swim Series – Day 2 – Mission Viejo, CA
Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 20
HBO MAX
Love to Love You, Donna Summer, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
HULU
The Secrets of Hillsong: Two-Episodes Docuseries Premiere
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Men's Competition – London
Indianapolis 500 – Practice & Qualifying
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Live From the PGA Championship
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
USFL – Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Memphis Showboats
May 21
PEACOCK
Collegiate Rugby – Rugby 7s – National Champs
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Harlem Globe Trotters: Play it Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Men's Competition – London
Indianapolis 500 – Series 5 – Last Chance Practice & Qualifying
Live From the PGA Championship
Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance, 2023 (Hallmark)+
Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (NBC News)
MLB Sunday Leadoff – New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
USA Track & Field – Bermuda Games
Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
May 22
NETFLIX
The Batman: Seasons 1-5
The Boss Baby
The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)
Mid90s, 2018 (HBO)
San Andreas, 2015
PEACOCK
Autopsy: The Last Hours Of..., Season 12, New Episode (Reelz)
Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, 2023 (Hallmark)
The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Indianapolis 500 – Practice
Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
Leguizamo Does America, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 23
NETFLIX
All American: Season 5
MerPeople – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Victim/Suspect - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer – NETFLIX COMEDY
DISNEY+
A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)
PRIME VIDEO
Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)
HULU
How I Met Your Father: Season 2B Premiere
Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere
Paris Can Wait
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Blood & Money, Season 1 (Oxygen)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
May 24
NETFLIX
Hard Feelings – NETFLIX FILM
Mother's Day – NETFLIX FILM
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
The Ultimatum: Queer Love – NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)
Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes)
American Born Chinese – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life - Season 2 Premiere – Episodes 1 – 6 Streaming
APPLE TV+
Platonic Season 1
HULU
The Clearing: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Beat Shazam: Season 6 Premiere
Don't Forget the Lyrics: Season 2 Premiere
Broker
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Dancing Queens, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play – Day 1
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
May 25
NETFLIX
FUBAR – NETFLIX SERIES
HULU
The Kardashians: Season 3 Premiere
Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars: Series Premiere
Masterchef: Season 13 Premiere
Mayans M.C.: Final Season Premiere
Prank Panel: Series Premiere
I Still Believe
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago P.D., Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope Match Play – Day 2
PGA Tour Champions – KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – Round 1
PGA Tour – Charles Schwab Challenge – Round 1
Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
May 26
NETFLIX
Barbecue Showdown: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Blood & Gold – NETFLIX FILM
Dirty Grandpa
Tin & Tina – NETFLIX FILM
Turn of the Tide – NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Wild Life
PRIME VIDEO
Hohlbeins' – The Gryphon (2023)
Violent Night (2022)
HULU
Mummies
The Old Way
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Indianapolis 500 – Series 5 – Final Practice
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – Round 2
LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play – Day 3
PGA TOUR – Charles Schwab Challenge – Round 2
Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 27
PRIME VIDEO
The Accountant (2016)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Indianapolis 500 Parade
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – Round 3
LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play – Quarterfinals
PGA TOUR – Charles Schwab Challenge – Round 3
Super Motocross – Race Day Live & World Champs – Pala, CA
USA Track & Field – LA Grand Prix
WWE Night of Champions (English & Spanish)
May 28
PRIME VIDEO
Top Five (2014)
PEACOCK
Diamond League Track & Field – International Mohammed VI d'Athletisme de Rabat
Harlem Globe Trotters: Play it Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Indianapolis 500
The Love Club: Sydney's Journey, 2023 (Hallmark)
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – Final Round
LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play – Finals
Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (NBC News)
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays
PGA TOUR – Charles Schwab Challenge – Final Round
USFL – Houston Gamblers vs. Memphis Showboats
Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
WWE NXT Battleground (English & Spanish)
May 29
PRIME VIDEO
Hot Pursuit (2015)
PEACOCK
The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Indianapolis 500 – Victory Celebration
Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
May 30
NETFLIX
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3 – NETFLIX COMEDY
HULU
Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Love Club: Lauren's Dream, 2023 (Hallmark)
The Love Club: Tara's Tune, 2023 (Hallmark)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
May 31
NETFLIX
Heartland Season 15
Mixed by Erry – NETFLIX FILM
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
The Ultimatum: Queer Love - NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
DISNEY+
Firebuds (S1, 6 episodes)
HULU
The Square
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
Dancing Queens, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)