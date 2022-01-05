Chip and Joanna Gaines Launch Magnolia Network on Previous Cable Channel

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network is officially launching. The former Fixer Upper stars’ highly-anticipated joint venture with Discovery officially hits TV screens Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET, when the existing DIY Network is rebranded as Magnolia Network. The switch kicks off with the cable premiere of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.

The reboot of the HGTV show premiered its first four episodes on discovery+ last year, and is just one of the many original Magnolia Network shows that will premiere in the channel’s first few months live on TV. In January, look for shows including Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Home Work, Family Dinner, The Johnnyswim Show, Mind for Design and Zoë Bakes, as well as five seasons of the original Fixer Upper.

In February, Magnolia Network debuts two more original series — Super Dad and The Lost Kitchen — as well as the second season of Magnolia Table. In March, Season 3 of Magnolia Table premieres, as well as three new series – Ranch to Table, Inn the Works and Homegrown. Many of these original series are already available to stream on discovery+ for subscribers.

A number of DIY Network shows will also make the jump to Magnolia Network with the rebrand, including new seasons of Maine Cabin Masters, Barnwood Builders, Restoring Galveston and Bargain Mansions as well as episodes of fan-favorite This Old House. Cable subscribers who already have DIY Network as part of their package will automatically have access to Magnolia Network, according to a press release, and people who don’t have DIY can contact their cable providers to add the new network to their package.

The Gaines family has been working for a long time on bringing their Magnolia Network to television. “It wasn’t long ago that watching TV meant time together as a family. It was a place where people of all ages could gather and be informed, entertained, and inspired by the kind of honest, authentic programming that brings people closer,” Chip and Joanna said in a press release in December. “That’s what we’ve set out to build with Magnolia Network, and we’ve been amazed by the stories and storytellers we’ve found, people whose lives are living proof that our world is full of beauty, hope, courage, and curiosity. We can’t wait to see these stories brought to life on cable this January, and we’re hopeful about the impact it might have – to help reclaim the best of what television can be.”