'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed

Fans will have to wait a few more months to solve a new murder alongside Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short's characters of Mabel, Charles, and Oliver. During his You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today! touring show alongside Short at the Walt Disney Theater. Dr. Phillips Center last month, Martin confirmed Only Murders In the Building's Season 3 premiere date, telling the crowd that the hit series will return to Hulu on Tuesday, Aug. 8, per Variety. Hulu has not confirmed the date.

The news comes after series star Selena Gomez announced on April 20 that filming on the upcoming season wrapped. Gomez, who stars as Mabel Mora, made the announcement alongside a photo of herself and series newcomer Meryl Streep, who's role in the show has yet to be revealed, that was snapped onset. Gomez shared in the caption, "we we wrapped season 3 of [Only Murders in the Building]. I'm not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been. It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I'll post more soon. But I'll leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love."

For those who need a bit of a refresher, Only Murders In the Building follows a trio of residents at New York's Arconia – Mabel, Charles, and Oliver – as they attempt to solve murders within the building. Season 2 ended with the murder of Paul Rudd's Ben Glenroy, the lead actor in Oliver's Broadway play who suddenly died onstage. Just moments before his death, Ben had a peculiar interaction with Charles-Haden Savage.

As Mabel, Charles, and Oliver investigate Ben's death, they will encounter a number of new characters. Joining the cast in Season 3, in addition to Streep, is former Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams, who will portray a documentarian with an interest in the new murder. Emily in Paris star Ashley Park will appear in the recurring role of Kimber, a Broadway ingenue. Don Darryl Rivera (Let the Right One In), Allison Guinn (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Gerald Caesar (Dear Evan Hansen) have also been cast in recurring roles. The new cast members join the show as two others will be absent this season. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Amy Ryan and Nathan Lane, who played Jan and Teddy Dimas, respectively, confirmed they will not return for Season 3.

Only Murders In the Building was created by Martin and John Hoffman, who also serve as executive producers with Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal and Jamie Babbit. Thembi Banks, Jane Raab, Nick Pavonetti, and Kristin Bernstein serve as producers. The first and second seasons are currently streaming on Hulu. Only Murders in the Building Season 3 premieres on Aug. 8.