50 Cent Involved in New Hulu Series

Curtis Jackson, also known as "50 Cent," is developing the unscripted tattoo transformation series Redemption Ink for Hulu. The series, created by Matt Bazan, is based on Luis Gutierrez's concept tattoo shop of the same name, according to Deadline. The story of Redemption Ink revolves around ex-gang and hate group members who find themselves at an impasse. Their dark and complex pasts are reflected in their gangland tattoos, which they are covering up in their first step to redemption. While they sit in the chair, the talented tattoo artists will give them hope by listening to their emotional stories. The project will be executive produced by Jackson through his G-Unit Film & Television banner along with SallyAnn Salsano for 495 Productions. Luis Gutierrez will serve as producer, Deadline reported.

Jackson has produced content across numerous platforms under his banner, G-Unit Film & Television, most notably the hit Starz series Power, in which he starred, executive produced, and directed. Jackson served as an executive producer for Starz as part of his previous deal in which the Power universe was expanded with Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force, as well as the British boxing drama Fightland and three BMF spinoffs. In addition, Jackson is developing a new TV series for Paramount+ called Vice City. He is working with lauded writers, producers, and directors from major action franchises for his biggest project yet. In a report published Thursday by Deadline, "Vice City" was noted to be only a working title.

EXCLUSIVE: Curtis "@50cent" Jackson is in early development on the unscripted tattoo transformation series 'Redemption Ink' for Hulu https://t.co/OB7OpekkC5 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 21, 2023

It is speculated that the show will reportedly portray three friends and veterans returning home to Miami, Florida, after being discharged from the U.S. Military dishonorably for their involvement in the Iran Contra scandal in the mid-1980s. With no prospects or credibility, the three team up with a mysterious Colombian immigrant to form a heist crew. Their combined skills, ambition, and desperation put them on a twisting path to the American Dream. It will be produced by Jackson's G-Unit Film & Television as well as Lionsgate Television and Paramount Television studios. It is the brainchild of writers Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters, who worked on Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. In addition to serving as writers and executive producers on this show, John Wick co-creator Chad Stahelski would also serve as a director and executive producer. Although it's unclear what Jackson's title would be, he would likely be included as a co-creator.