Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2023

Temperatures may be rising as we inch closer to summer, but Hulu in tempting subscribers to stay inside. With April drawing to a close, the streamer is getting things in order for a fresh start, Hulu in the final days of the month releasing its full list of titles set to arrive in May 2023, a list the promises endless hours of entertainment.

Beginning next month, Hulu subscribers will be able to press play on new episodes of How I Met Your Father and White Men Can't Jump, with the streamer also set to debut new seasons of The Kardashians and The Great, both Hulu originals returning for their third seasons. Season 2 of Padma Lakshmi's Taste the Nation is also set to arrive, along with the explosive final season of Mayans M.C., which will debut next month with a two-episode premiere. And while there are still many months to go before Halloween, Hulu is giving horror lovers a treat, everything from Annabelle to Beetlejuice to The Haunting in Connecticut and even 2017's IT set to arrive next month. The list of licensed titles also includes the complete The Hunger Games film franchise as well as Twilight, the first film in The Twilight Saga franchise.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $14.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in May 2023.