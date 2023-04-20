Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2023
Temperatures may be rising as we inch closer to summer, but Hulu in tempting subscribers to stay inside. With April drawing to a close, the streamer is getting things in order for a fresh start, Hulu in the final days of the month releasing its full list of titles set to arrive in May 2023, a list the promises endless hours of entertainment.
Beginning next month, Hulu subscribers will be able to press play on new episodes of How I Met Your Father and White Men Can't Jump, with the streamer also set to debut new seasons of The Kardashians and The Great, both Hulu originals returning for their third seasons. Season 2 of Padma Lakshmi's Taste the Nation is also set to arrive, along with the explosive final season of Mayans M.C., which will debut next month with a two-episode premiere. And while there are still many months to go before Halloween, Hulu is giving horror lovers a treat, everything from Annabelle to Beetlejuice to The Haunting in Connecticut and even 2017's IT set to arrive next month. The list of licensed titles also includes the complete The Hunger Games film franchise as well as Twilight, the first film in The Twilight Saga franchise.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $14.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in May 2023.
May 1 - May 5
May 1
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Seasons 7- 8 (DUBBED)
After Earth
Annabelle
Atonement
Beetlejuice
Best in Show
Black Dynamite
Billionaire Boys Club
Bless MeUltima
Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius
Blue Thunder
The Book Of Eli
Bottle Rocket
Boogie Nights
Clash Of The Titans
The Comedian
CrazyStupidLove.
Cyrus
The Darkest Hour
Eat Pray Love
El Condorito
The First Monday In May
Frank
The Haunting in Connecticut
Horrible Bosses
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
Identity
IT
Joshua
Johnny Mnemonic
The Joy Luck Club
Last Action Hero
The Last Exorcism
Little Man
The Little Things
The Mask
The Meddler
Meet the Spartans
Once
Once Upon a Time in America
Out of the Furnace
Patriots Day
Pokemon Detective Pikachu
The Power Of One
Premium Rush
Rampage
Selena
Sex Drive
Speed
Speed 2: Cruise Control
Stan & Ollie
Stuck On You
Taken 2
Twilight
May 2
A Small Light: Limited Series Premiere
Lucky
May 4
1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1
Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-3
Build It Bigger: Complete Seasons 2-4
Cake Wars: Complete Seasons 3, 4, 9
Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
The Case That Haunts Me: Complete Season 1
Children of the Snow: Complete Season 1
Curb Appeal: Complete Seasons 20-21
Curb Appeal: The Block: Complete Seasons 1-2
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-3
Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions: Complete Season 1
Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 6-9
The Golden State Killer: It's Not Over: Complete Season 1
Island Life: Complete Seasons 1-4
Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Man Vs Wild: Complete Seasons 1-3
Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1
Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 3
Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-4
Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1-3
Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1
Apollo 18
A Walk to Remember
Both Sides of the Blade
The Libertine
May 5
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Complete Season 2
Alone at Night
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium
Bloods
Manifest West
May 8 - May 10
May 8
To The End
Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7A
May 9
Jeopardy Masters: Series Premiere
The Last Warrior
May 10
FX's Class of '09: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Judge Steve Harvey: Season 2 Premiere
May 11 - May 15
May 11
Bar Fight!
Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman
May 12
The Great: Complete Season 3
Boonie Bears: Back to Earth
The Last Unicorn
Saint Omer
May 13
The Locksmith
May 15
Dangie Bros Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
District B13
Hammer Of The Gods
Point Break
May 16 - May 20
May 16
La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1
The Break-Up
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
May 17
Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (2023)
May 18
Texas True Crime: Complete Season 2
Slash/Back
May 19
White Men Can't Jump
American Murderer
Sliding Doors
Sophie's Choice
May 20
The Secrets of Hillsong: Two-Episodes Docuseries Premiere
May 23 - May 25
May 23
How I Met Your Father: Season 2B Premiere
Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere
Paris Can Wait
May 24
The Clearing: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Beat Shazam: Season 6 Premiere
Don't Forget the Lyrics: Season 2 Premiere
Broker
May 25
The Kardashians: Season 3 Premiere
Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars: Series Premiere
Masterchef: Season 13 Premiere
Mayans M.C.: Final Season Premiere
Prank Panel: Series Premiere
I Still Believe
May 26 - May 31
May 26
Mummies
The Old Way
May 30
Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special
May 31
The Square