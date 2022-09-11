Hulu Cancels Promising Show It Saved From ABC

Maggie, a new Hulu sitcom starring The Mindy Project's Rebecca Rittenhouse in the title role, was canceled on Sept. 9. The show was originally developed at ABC, but Disney switched it to Hulu in January before it was slated to join ABC's summer lineup. Maggie was based on a short film by Tim Curcio and created by Life in Pieces writers Justin Adler and Maggie Mull.

In the show, Maggie is a psychic trying to navigate the world of dating. Maggie has real psychic powers though and can see into the futures of her friends, family, clients, and random people on the street. After meeting one stranger, she suddenly gains the ability to look into her own future, which messes up her romantic life. She tries to let herself fall in love, even though she knows how the romance will end. David Del Rio, Nichole Sakura, Chloe Bridges, Ray Ford, Leonardo Nam, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Chris Elliott round out the main cast.

(Photo: Richard Cartwright/Hulu)

ABC ordered Maggie to series in May 2021, reports Variety. However, Disney decided to try the show out on Hulu instead and took it to the streamer in January. Unlike many other Hulu shows, Disney dumped all 13 episodes onto the platform at once on July 6.

Maggie needed strong reviews to stand out from the pack. The show instead received a mixed response. The show holds a 62% fresh rating from critics and a 72% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

This was not the only big streaming cancelation over the weekend. Amazon Prime Video canceled Paper Girls, a new series based on graphic novels by writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Cliff Chiang. The series earned mostly critical acclaim and strong audience response, but it was overshadowed by Amazon's other big projects, including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Paper Girls starred Sofia Rosinksy, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, and Fina Strazza as a group of teens in the late 1980s who find themselves at the center of a conflict between time-travelers.

Hulu also recently canceled Woke after two seasons. This was a unique live-action/animation hybrid based on the life of artist Keith Knight and starred New Girl's Lamorne Morris. The show focused on Keef, a cartoonist who is about to reach mainstream success until an unexpected incident gives him a fresh outlook on life. Woke lasted two seasons and was produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and ABC Signature.