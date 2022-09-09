Amazon Prime Cancels Comic Series After Only One Season

Amazon Prime has canceled a new comic book series after only one season. According to Deadline, Amazon Prime Video has chosen not to pick up Paper Girls, a sci-fi series based on Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's graphic novel of the same, for a second season. The outlet notes that the show's producing studio, Legendary Television, is planning to search for another streamer or network who might be interested in picking up the show for another season.

The surprising decision by Amazon comes just over a month after Paper Girls Season 1 debuted. All eight episodes premiered on July 29, with both critics and fans praising the series. Over at Rotten Tomatoes, the show has a 90% Fresh critics score, which is only slightly higher than the 88% Fresh audience score. In Paper Girls, actresses Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, and Fina Strazza star as a crew of paper girls in 1986 who get mixed up in a time-war and become stranded decades in the future. Additional stars include Jason Mantzoukas, Adina Porter, and Ali Wong.

Prior to the series premiere, PopCulture.com had a chance to sit down with the cast to discuss the show. During our chat with Rosinsky, she offered her thoughts on why sci-fi lovers show check it out. "One thing about the show is that I think it can hold the interest of a fan of the comic books and I think it will also be able to let in new fans," she said. "It does a really good job, I think, of explaining the whole situation, while still taking some creative liberties and changing certain things, just to keep actual fans of the comic book interested."

Rosinsky plays Mac Coyle, the group's most foul-mouthed member who is definitely rough around the edges, but still has a good heart underneath the plethora of swear words: "I love Mac. I love her from the comic book series and I love the way that they wrote her for the adaptation and I'm very grateful and honored that they trusted me with such material."

Rosinsky also opened up about what she loved most about filming Paper Girls Season 1. "I mean, just time travel has my heart. I love time travel. And I think that was really exciting. I remember watching Doctor Who when I was little and always thinking that it was crazy cool. And now I have had the opportunity to sort of take part in sort of a timey-wimey adventure. So, I would say that would be one of my favorite parts." All eight episodes of Season 1 are now streaming on Prime Video.