ABC Show Moving to Hulu

Maggie is heading to Hulu. The single-camera comedy originally picked up by ABC for the 2021-22 season will now exclusively air on the network’s sibling streamer as a Hulu Original, Deadline reports. The decision was reportedly made in order to get Maggie to people’s screens instead of keeping the show waiting in the wings due to a lack of available slots on the network. A premiere date for the upcoming comedy, starring Rebecca Rittenhouse, has yet to be announced.

Maggie follows Rittenhouse as the titular character in a show based on the short film by Tim Curcio. Maggie regularly sees the fates of her friends, parents, clients and random strangers on the street, but when she suddenly gets a glimpse of what’s to come in her own future, she is forced to start living in her own present. Maggie also stars David Del Rio as Ben, Nichole Sakura as Louise, Angelique Cabral as Amy, Leonardo Nam as Dave, Ray Ford as Angel, Chloe Bridges as Jessie, Kerri Kenney as Maria, and Chris Elliott as Jack.

Maggie was one of four ABC pilots ordered to series in May alongside comedies The Wonder Years and Abbott Elementary and drama Queens. The Wonder Years premiered in the fall on a good note, receiving a full-season pickup in October alongside Home Economics, which was on its second season. Abbott Elementary premiered midseason and quickly became the network’s highest-rated comedy.

With these strong premieres and veteran show The Goldbergs earning another four-episode order from the network, the 8-10 p.m. Wednesday comedy block on ABC is booked for the rest of the season, leaving no options for Maggie to premiere on the network anytime soon. That’s where Hulu comes in, as the lines continue to blur between network and streaming platforms with shows like Evil and SEAL Team migrating from CBS to Paramount+ and Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol and A.P. Bio turning to Peacock from NBC.

Craig Erwich, President of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, previously said during the TCAs, “ABC and Hulu are complementary to each other. Each platform has a different opportunity for the artists to tell their stories, and we make the decision based on what we think is best for each show,” as per Deadline.