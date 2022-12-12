Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal's Incredible Thriller Is No. 2 on Netflix Right Now

It may be nearly a decade since its release, but Prisoners is finding plenty of love in the year 2022. The Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal-starring thriller recently made its way to Netflix, where is now enjoying newfound success among streamers who have helped push Prisoners to the top of Netflix's streaming charts.

Released in 2013, Prisoners centers around the abduction of two young girls in Pennsylvania. Jackman stars as Keller Dover, who takes matters into his own hands after police are forced to release their top suspect due to a lack of evidence. Gyllenhaal stars as Detective Loki. The film is directed by Denis Villeneuve from a screenplay written by Aaron Guzikowski, with Viola Davis, Maria Bello, Terrence Howard, Melissa Leo, and Paul Dano also starring.

The film joined the Netflix streaming library on Saturday, Dec. 10 alongside the second half of Netflix's Alchemy of Souls Season 1, and within just a few hours, Prisoners jumped onto the streaming charts. As of Monday, Dec. 12, the movie holds the No. 2 spot on the Top 10 movies chart. It has remained in that spot since it first made it onto the charts on Sunday. It is only beaten by Bullet Train, and it comes ahead of fellow Top 5 contenders Emily the Criminal, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, and Troll.

While it is unclear how many viewing hours Prisoners has enjoyed since joining the Netflix lineup, its dominance on the streaming charts isn't much of a surprise. Following its premiere at the 2013 Telluride Film Festival and subsequent theatrical release, Prisoners was an instant success. The film was not only a box office success, earning a worldwide gross of $122,126,687 and ranking No. 1 at the box office, but it was also chosen by the National Board of Review as one of the top ten films of 2013 and nominated for Best Cinematography at the 86th Academy Awards. Those accolades aside, the movie was a win among both audience members and critics, scoring an 87% fresh audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 81% critics score. Its critics' consensus on the site reads, "Prisoners has an emotional complexity and a sense of dread that makes for absorbing (and disturbing) viewing."

Prisoners is just one of several must-watch options joining the streaming lineup this month. Arriving earlier this month, Coach Carter, Peppermint, and Bullet Train are all licensed titles that should be at the top of must-watch lists. Netflix has several more anticipated titles arriving this month, including plenty of originals, like Too Hot to Handle Season 4, Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery, Paradise PD Part 4, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest streaming news.