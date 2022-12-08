One of Netflix's Best Christmas Movies Is Back in the Top 10

Four years after its release, one Netflix original Christmas movie is still spreading plenty of holiday cheer. The Christmas Chronicles, the beloved Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell-starring movie that took over Netflix upon its 2018 release, is enjoying a bit of a resurgence as subscribers get into the Christmas spirit, the movie once again making its way onto Netflix's streaming charts.

Directed by Clay Kaytis, the movie centers around siblings Teddy and Kate, portrayed by Judah Lewis and Darby Camp, who find themselves in a bit of trouble when they cause Santa to crash his sleigh in their attempt to surprise him. With only a few hours left of Christmas Eve, Santa, Teddy, and Kate only have a short time to get the sleigh up and running before the world runs out of Christmas Spirit. Russell stars as Santa opposite Hawn's Mrs. Claus. The movie also stars Lamorne Morris, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and Oliver Hudson.

Although it has been four years since The Christmas Chronicles first debuted on Netflix, it seems that the movie has become a Christmas classic. As December got started, so many Netflix subscribers pressed play on the film that The Christmas Chronicles briefly jumped back onto the Top 10 list. On Dec. 2, the movie made it to No. 6 on Netflix Kids in the U.S., where it only fell behind Sing 2, The Bad Guys, Cocomelon, Slumberland, Little Angel, and Snack vs. Chef. It managed to beat out Our Universe, Christmas on Mistletoe Farm, and its sequel movie, The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2.

That latter movie was released in 2020, with Russell and Hawn returning as Mr. and Mrs. Claus alongside Camp's Kate Pierce. In the movie, Kate's family shuttle falls into a wormhole to the North Pole while on vacation with her newly-blended family. When a troublesome character named Belsnickel (Julian Dennison) steals the Christmas Star, it looks like Christmas and the North Pole could be "doomed" if not for some serious Christmas spirit and what appears to be some serious action sequences. Also starring in the sequel are Kimberly Williams Paisley as Claire, Judah Lewis as Teddy, and Jahzir Bruno as Jack.

For subscribers who have already watched both The Christmas Chronicles and its sequel, there are plenty of other holiday films currently streaming on Netflix. In fact, several of these movies are so popular that they are dominating the streaming charts. Other options include Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, The Noel Diary, and Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus.