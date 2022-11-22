Everything Coming to Netflix in December 2022

'Tis the season for streaming, Netflix fans! Netflix has released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in December 2022. While plenty of new titles will premiere on December 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in December, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in December 2022.

COMING 12/1 Dead End -- NETFLIX SERIES JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes -- NETFLIX ANIME The Masked Scammer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Qala -- NETFLIX FILM Troll -- NETFLIX FILM 21 Jump Street Basketball Wives: Season 1 Basketball Wives: Season 2 Coach Carter Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1 Hachi: A Dog's Tale The Happytime Murders LEGO Friends: Holiday Special Love Island USA: Season 3 Meekah: Season 1 My Girl Peppermint Troy

COMING 12/2 - 12/8 Avail. 12/2/22 Big Brother: Season 10 Big Brother: Season 14 Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES Hot Skull -- NETFLIX SERIES Lady Chatterley's Lover -- NETFLIX FILM My Unorthodox Life: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Scrooge: A Christmas Carol -- NETFLIX FILM "Sr." -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1 Warriors of Future -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 12/3/22 The Best of Me Bullet Train Avail. 12/4/22 The Amazing Race: Season 17 The Amazing Race: Season 31 Avail. 12/5/22 Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 12/6/22 The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus -- NETFLIX FAMILY Delivery by Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 12/7/22 Burning Patience -- NETFLIX FILM Emily the Criminal I Hate Christmas -- NETFLIX SERIES The Marriage App -- NETFLIX FILM The Most Beautiful Flower -- NETFLIX SERIES Smiley -- NETFLIX SERIES Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly) Avail. 12/8/22 The Elephant Whisperers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Lookism -- NETFLIX ANIME

COMING 12/9 - 12/20 Avail. 12/9/22 CAT -- NETFLIX SERIES Dragon Age: Absolution -- NETFLIX ANIME Dream Home Makeover: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio -- NETFLIX FILM How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower -- NETFLIX SERIES Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2 🇰🇷-- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 12/10/22 Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2 🇰🇷-- NETFLIX SERIES Prisoners Avail. 12/13/22 Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure -- NETFLIX ANIME Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Single's Inferno: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Tom Papa: What A Day! -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 12/14/22 Don't Pick Up The Phone -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Glitter -- NETFLIX SERIES I Believe in Santa -- NETFLIX FILM Kangaroo Valley -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly) Avail. 12/15/22 The Big 4 -- NETFLIX FILM The Hills: Season 1 The Hills: Season 2 Sonic Prime -- NETFLIX FAMILY Violet Evergarden: Recollections -- NETFLIX ANIME Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 12/16/22 A Storm for Christmas -- NETFLIX SERIES BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths -- NETFLIX FILM Cook at all Costs -- NETFLIX SERIES Dance Monsters -- NETFLIX SERIES Far From Home -- NETFLIX SERIES Paradise PD: Part 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES Private Lesson -- NETFLIX FILM The Recruit -- NETFLIX SERIES Summer Job -- NETFLIX SERIES The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 12/18/22 Side Effects Avail. 12/19/22 Trolley -- NETFLIX SERIES Trolls Avail. 12/20/22 A Not So Merry Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 -- NETFLIX ANIME

COMING 12/21 - 12/31 Avail. 12/21/22 Disconnect: The Wedding Planner -- NETFLIX FILM Emily in Paris: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES I AM A KILLER: Season 4 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 12/22/22 Alice in Borderland: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 12/23/22 Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery -- NETFLIX FILM Piñata Masters! -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 12/25/22 After Ever Happy Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical -- NETFLIX FILM Time Hustler -- NETFLIX SERIES The Witcher: Blood Origin -- NETFLIX SERIES Vir Das: Landing -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 12/26/22 No Escape Treason -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 12/27/22 Chelsea Handler: Revolution -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 12/28/22 7 Women and a Murder -- NETFLIX FILM A Night at the Kindergarten -- NETFLIX FILM The Circle: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly) Stuck with You -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 12/29/22 Brown and Friends -- NETFLIX FAMILY Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 12/30/22 Alpha Males -- NETFLIX SERIES Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Secrets of Summer: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY White Noise -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 12/31/22 Best of Stand Up 2022 -- NETFLIX COMEDY Lady Voyeur -- NETFLIX SERIES COMING SOON The Glory -- NETFLIX SERIES God's Crooked Lines -- NETFLIX FILM The Interest of Love -- NETFLIX SERIES My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy -- NETFLIX SERIES

