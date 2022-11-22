Everything Coming to Netflix in December 2022

By Libby Birk

'Tis the season for streaming, Netflix fans! Netflix has released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in December 2022. While plenty of new titles will premiere on December 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in December, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in December 2022.

COMING 12/1

Dead End -- NETFLIX SERIES

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes -- NETFLIX ANIME

The Masked Scammer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Qala -- NETFLIX FILM

Troll -- NETFLIX FILM

21 Jump Street

Basketball Wives: Season 1

Basketball Wives: Season 2

Coach Carter

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

The Happytime Murders

LEGO Friends: Holiday Special

Love Island USA: Season 3

Meekah: Season 1

My Girl

Peppermint

Troy

COMING 12/2 - 12/8

Avail. 12/2/22

Big Brother: Season 10

Big Brother: Season 14

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hot Skull -- NETFLIX SERIES

Lady Chatterley's Lover -- NETFLIX FILM

My Unorthodox Life: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol -- NETFLIX FILM

"Sr." -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1

Warriors of Future -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/3/22

The Best of Me

Bullet Train

Avail. 12/4/22

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

Avail. 12/5/22

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 12/6/22

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Delivery by Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 12/7/22

Burning Patience -- NETFLIX FILM

Emily the Criminal

I Hate Christmas -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Marriage App -- NETFLIX FILM

The Most Beautiful Flower -- NETFLIX SERIES

Smiley -- NETFLIX SERIES

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Avail. 12/8/22

The Elephant Whisperers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Lookism -- NETFLIX ANIME

COMING 12/9 - 12/20

Avail. 12/9/22

CAT -- NETFLIX SERIES

Dragon Age: Absolution -- NETFLIX ANIME

Dream Home Makeover: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio -- NETFLIX FILM

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower -- NETFLIX SERIES

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2 🇰🇷-- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/10/22

Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2 🇰🇷-- NETFLIX SERIES

Prisoners

Avail. 12/13/22

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure -- NETFLIX ANIME

Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Single's Inferno: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Tom Papa: What A Day! -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 12/14/22

Don't Pick Up The Phone -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Glitter -- NETFLIX SERIES

I Believe in Santa -- NETFLIX FILM

Kangaroo Valley -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Avail. 12/15/22

The Big 4 -- NETFLIX FILM

The Hills: Season 1

The Hills: Season 2

Sonic Prime -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Violet Evergarden: Recollections -- NETFLIX ANIME

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 12/16/22

A Storm for Christmas -- NETFLIX SERIES

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths -- NETFLIX FILM

Cook at all Costs -- NETFLIX SERIES

Dance Monsters -- NETFLIX SERIES

Far From Home -- NETFLIX SERIES

Paradise PD: Part 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Private Lesson -- NETFLIX FILM

The Recruit -- NETFLIX SERIES

Summer Job -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 12/18/22

Side Effects

Avail. 12/19/22

Trolley -- NETFLIX SERIES

Trolls

Avail. 12/20/22

A Not So Merry Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 -- NETFLIX ANIME

COMING 12/21 - 12/31

Avail. 12/21/22

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner -- NETFLIX FILM

Emily in Paris: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

I AM A KILLER: Season 4 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 12/22/22

Alice in Borderland: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 12/23/22

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery -- NETFLIX FILM

Piñata Masters! -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/25/22

After Ever Happy

Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical -- NETFLIX FILM

Time Hustler -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Witcher: Blood Origin -- NETFLIX SERIES

Vir Das: Landing -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 12/26/22

No Escape

Treason -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/27/22

Chelsea Handler: Revolution -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 12/28/22

7 Women and a Murder -- NETFLIX FILM

A Night at the Kindergarten -- NETFLIX FILM

The Circle: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Stuck with You -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/29/22

Brown and Friends -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 12/30/22

Alpha Males -- NETFLIX SERIES

Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Secrets of Summer: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

White Noise -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/31/22

Best of Stand Up 2022 -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Lady Voyeur -- NETFLIX SERIES

COMING SOON

The Glory -- NETFLIX SERIES

God's Crooked Lines -- NETFLIX FILM

The Interest of Love -- NETFLIX SERIES

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy -- NETFLIX SERIES

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you're waiting for the November Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

(Photo: Netflix)

The Crown: Season 5: The Crown returns after a two-year hiatus for Season 5 on Nov. 9! The new season will see the royal family take on the '90s, with Diana and Charles waging a media war and the monarchy's role up for debate.

'Love Is Blind' - Season 3

(Photo: Netflix)

Reality TV fans were excited to hear that the third season of Love Is Blind debuted on Wednesday, October 19, with new episodes debuting weekly after that. Brand new contestants are back to court through the walls of private pods and put the power of blind love to the test in this fan-approved reality whirlwind hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Fans can also catch up on new Love Is Blind: After the Altar episodes that show glimpses of couples from Season 2 after they made their big decisions.

'Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy'

(Photo: Netflix)

After performing stand-up for 20 years, Nick Kroll makes his Netflix stand-up special debut with Little Big Boy. Filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington DC, in a set that is hilarious with an emotional undercurrent, Nick shows a bit of his vulnerable side as he talks getting his heart broken for the first time at the ripe age of 33, the power of mothers, his journey to fatherhood, and the trick to farting without making any noise ... and much more. The special is executive produced by Kroll, John Irwin, Casey Spira and Christie Smith. It is directed by Bill Benz.

