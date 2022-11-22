Everything Coming to Netflix in December 2022
'Tis the season for streaming, Netflix fans! Netflix has released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in December 2022. While plenty of new titles will premiere on December 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in December, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in December 2022.
COMING 12/1
Dead End -- NETFLIX SERIES
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes -- NETFLIX ANIME
The Masked Scammer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Qala -- NETFLIX FILM
Troll -- NETFLIX FILM
21 Jump Street
Basketball Wives: Season 1
Basketball Wives: Season 2
Coach Carter
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
The Happytime Murders
LEGO Friends: Holiday Special
Love Island USA: Season 3
Meekah: Season 1
My Girl
Peppermint
Troyprevnext
COMING 12/2 - 12/8
Avail. 12/2/22
Big Brother: Season 10
Big Brother: Season 14
Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Hot Skull -- NETFLIX SERIES
Lady Chatterley's Lover -- NETFLIX FILM
My Unorthodox Life: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol -- NETFLIX FILM
"Sr." -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1
Warriors of Future -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 12/3/22
The Best of Me
Bullet Train
Avail. 12/4/22
The Amazing Race: Season 17
The Amazing Race: Season 31
Avail. 12/5/22
Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 12/6/22
The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Delivery by Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM
Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 12/7/22
Burning Patience -- NETFLIX FILM
Emily the Criminal
I Hate Christmas -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Marriage App -- NETFLIX FILM
The Most Beautiful Flower -- NETFLIX SERIES
Smiley -- NETFLIX SERIES
Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Avail. 12/8/22
The Elephant Whisperers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Lookism -- NETFLIX ANIMEprevnext
COMING 12/9 - 12/20
Avail. 12/9/22
CAT -- NETFLIX SERIES
Dragon Age: Absolution -- NETFLIX ANIME
Dream Home Makeover: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio -- NETFLIX FILM
How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower -- NETFLIX SERIES
Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2 🇰🇷-- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 12/10/22
Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2 🇰🇷-- NETFLIX SERIES
Prisoners
Avail. 12/13/22
Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure -- NETFLIX ANIME
Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Single's Inferno: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Tom Papa: What A Day! -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 12/14/22
Don't Pick Up The Phone -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Glitter -- NETFLIX SERIES
I Believe in Santa -- NETFLIX FILM
Kangaroo Valley -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Avail. 12/15/22
The Big 4 -- NETFLIX FILM
The Hills: Season 1
The Hills: Season 2
Sonic Prime -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Violet Evergarden: Recollections -- NETFLIX ANIME
Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 12/16/22
A Storm for Christmas -- NETFLIX SERIES
BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths -- NETFLIX FILM
Cook at all Costs -- NETFLIX SERIES
Dance Monsters -- NETFLIX SERIES
Far From Home -- NETFLIX SERIES
Paradise PD: Part 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Private Lesson -- NETFLIX FILM
The Recruit -- NETFLIX SERIES
Summer Job -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 12/18/22
Side Effects
Avail. 12/19/22
Trolley -- NETFLIX SERIES
Trolls
Avail. 12/20/22
A Not So Merry Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 -- NETFLIX ANIMEprevnext
COMING 12/21 - 12/31
Avail. 12/21/22
Disconnect: The Wedding Planner -- NETFLIX FILM
Emily in Paris: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
I AM A KILLER: Season 4 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 12/22/22
Alice in Borderland: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 12/23/22
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery -- NETFLIX FILM
Piñata Masters! -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 12/25/22
After Ever Happy
Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical -- NETFLIX FILM
Time Hustler -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Witcher: Blood Origin -- NETFLIX SERIES
Vir Das: Landing -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 12/26/22
No Escape
Treason -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 12/27/22
Chelsea Handler: Revolution -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 12/28/22
7 Women and a Murder -- NETFLIX FILM
A Night at the Kindergarten -- NETFLIX FILM
The Circle: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Stuck with You -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 12/29/22
Brown and Friends -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 12/30/22
Alpha Males -- NETFLIX SERIES
Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Secrets of Summer: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
White Noise -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 12/31/22
Best of Stand Up 2022 -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Lady Voyeur -- NETFLIX SERIES
COMING SOON
The Glory -- NETFLIX SERIES
God's Crooked Lines -- NETFLIX FILM
The Interest of Love -- NETFLIX SERIES
My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy -- NETFLIX SERIESprevnext
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you're waiting for the November Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
The Crown: Season 5: The Crown returns after a two-year hiatus for Season 5 on Nov. 9! The new season will see the royal family take on the '90s, with Diana and Charles waging a media war and the monarchy's role up for debate.prevnext
'Love Is Blind' - Season 3
Reality TV fans were excited to hear that the third season of Love Is Blind debuted on Wednesday, October 19, with new episodes debuting weekly after that. Brand new contestants are back to court through the walls of private pods and put the power of blind love to the test in this fan-approved reality whirlwind hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Fans can also catch up on new Love Is Blind: After the Altar episodes that show glimpses of couples from Season 2 after they made their big decisions.prevnext
'Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy'
After performing stand-up for 20 years, Nick Kroll makes his Netflix stand-up special debut with Little Big Boy. Filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington DC, in a set that is hilarious with an emotional undercurrent, Nick shows a bit of his vulnerable side as he talks getting his heart broken for the first time at the ripe age of 33, the power of mothers, his journey to fatherhood, and the trick to farting without making any noise ... and much more. The special is executive produced by Kroll, John Irwin, Casey Spira and Christie Smith. It is directed by Bill Benz.prev