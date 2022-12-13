'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed at Hulu

How I Met Your Father is coming back for a second season at the start of the new year. The Hulu original sequel to How I Met Your Mother starring Hilary Duff returns Tuesday, January 24, the streamer announced Tuesday, with new episodes following weekly.

The comedy series, which follows Duff's Sophie as she searches for love in New York City, also stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma alongside recurring stars, Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck. How I Met Your Father begins with Sophie telling her son the story of how she met his father, which brings viewers back to 2022, when Sophie and her close-knit group of friends try to figure out their lives in an age of dating apps and limitless options.

"[Executive producers and writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger's] inspired vision for How I Met Your Father has proven to be true appointment viewing that fans cannot get enough of week to week," Jordan Helman, Head of Scripted Content, Hulu Originals, said in a February 2022 statement to announce the show's renewal. "The lives of these characters, as portrayed by the immensely talented cast led by Hilary Duff, are just starting to unfold and we're thrilled to bring more of this group's journey to our viewers with a supersized second season."

Prior to the Season 1 premiere, Raisa told PopCulture.com it "definitely felt like a lot of responsibility to live up to the original" series," but was also an "exciting" opportunity to make the show their own. Sharma added, "Everybody came into this knowing that it is a responsibility. It is something we really have to work towards. So just the vibes that we inculcated amongst each other – it's fantastic. We're friends, so that's all you really need."

Ainsley added at the time of the cast's camaraderie, "I think we were all equally terrified, but that's definitely what brought us together, I'd say. ...I think as soon as we all looked at each other and went, 'Oh, oh, you're nervous as well? OK, alright.' Then we started to I'd say, work together, but pick each other up. And yeah, it definitely helped." How I Met Your Father Season 2 premieres Tuesday, Jan. 24, with new episodes following weekly on Hulu.