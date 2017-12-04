‘House of Cards’ Season 6 Details Revealed

After Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual assault by numerous men, many House of Cards fans wondered what would happen to the hit Netflix show after production on the series was shut down in light of the allegations against Spacey, who starred as Frank Underwood in the series.

On Monday morning, Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos announced that the series will return for an eight-episode sixth season in 2018, with the season to star Robin Wright, who plays Claire Underwood, The Hollywood Reporter shares.

“We are excited to bring closure to fans,” Sarandos said.

“We were really excited we could get to an agreement… for the conclusion of the show,” he added, according to Business Insider.

Production on the show was shut down in November after the allegations against Spacey were reported, and Media Rights Capital announced on Nov. 26 that production would be suspended until Dec. 8. Judging by Sarandos’ announcement, the suspension is likely to continue until early 2018.

When production resumes, it will also bring back the jobs of around 2,000 people in the Baltimore area who work on the show, Deadline reports.

In November, Netflix announced that the show’s sixth season would be its last after declaring that they will “not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey.”

Photo Credit: Netflix