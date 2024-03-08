'Helluva Boss' Season 2: Where to Watch All the Episodes

Currently in the middle of its second season, the 'Hazbin Hotel' spinoff has already been renewed for Season 3.

As fans eagerly await Season 2 of Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel, they can thankfully fill the time by bingeing their way through the show's YouTube-based spinoff, Helluva Boss. Created by Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano and originally premiering with a 2019 pilot episode, the adult animated musical web series is currently in the midst of its second season, with Season 3 already promised. Here's how you can watch Helluva Boss Season 2.

The popular series is set in Hell and follows the misadventures of the employees of I.M.P. The series largely centers around "Blitzo (the 'o' is silent) as he attempts to run a startup killing company in a very competitive market, along with his weapons specialist Moxxie, his powerhouse Millie, and his receptionist hellhound Loona. With the help of an ancient book obtained by one of the princes of Hell, they manage to make their work possible and together they attempt to survive each other while trying to keep their business afloat."

Since we just passed the real full moon, it seems your summoning circles have worked. Have a #HelluvaBoss peek ❤️😈



Release date news for the rest of our season two episodes coming soon!! pic.twitter.com/D8pkrw8OoU — Helluva Boss (@IMPmurderpros) February 27, 2024

Helluva Boss' voice cast includes Brandon Rogers as Blitzo, Richard Horvitz as Moxxie and Crimson, Vivian Nixon as Millie, Erica Lindbeck as Loona, and Bryce Pinkham as Stolas. The recurring cast includes Barrett Wilbert Weed as Octavia, Norman Reedus (season 1) as Striker, James Monroe Iglehart as Vortex and Asmodeus "Ozzie," and Alex Brightman as Fizzarolli "Fizz" and "Robo Fizz." Guests on the show to-date have been Mara Wilson, Jonathan Freeman, Michael Cusack, Cristina Vee, Kesha, and more.

After debuting its pilot episode via Vivziepop's YouTube channel in November 2019, production for more episodes began in December 2019 with eight episodes ordered. The first of those episodes premiered in October 2020 on Vivziepop's YouTube channel, with the final episode of the season dropping in June 2023. Season 2 debuted the following month, and like all previous episodes the show, including the pilot, it is available to watch exclusively via Vivziepop's YouTube channel. You can browse through the complete Helluva Boss library and watch the show in full by clicking here.

Currently, only seven episodes of the show's second season have been released. Late last month, the show's X (formerly Twitter) account gave fans a tease of the new episodes, at the same time promising that "release date news for the rest of our season two episodes coming soon!!" Although that info hasn't dropped just yet, Medrano revealed that new episodes are "still a ways off."

While fans await new episodes, they can watch the flagship series, Hazbin Hotel, on Prime Video. Originally premiering with a pilot episode in October 2019 before being acquired by A24 in 2020, with Prime Video then picking the series up for a two-season order in September 2023, Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she attempts to rehabilitate demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. The eight-episode debut season premiered on Prime Video in January, setting a new streaming record for Prime when it the highest global viewership for a new animated title on the streamer. All eight episodes are now streaming.