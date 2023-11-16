'Hazbin Hotel' Release Date Set for Prime Video: Everything to Know

The four-year wait for new episodes of Vivienne Medrano's Hazbin Hotel is about to come to an end. Following A24's commitment to the show in August 2020 after the pilot episode attracted tens of millions of viewers, and after Prime Video officially picked the show up earlier this year, the eight-episode Hazbin Hotel Season 1 is set to premiere on Amazon's streaming platform in January 2024.

Per an official synopsis, "Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film-star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality."

The confirmed cast of Hazbin Hotel Season 1 includes Erika Henningsen (Broadway's Mean Girls) as Charlie, Stephanie Beatriz as Vaggie, Blake Roman as Angel Dust, Amir Talai as Alastor the Radio Demon, Keith David as Husk, Kimiko Glenn as Niffty, Alex Brightman as Sir Pentious, Christian Borle as Vox, and Joel Perez as Valentino. Michael Kovach, Elsie Lovelock, Krystal LaPorte, and Michelle Marie, who starred in the pilot episode, will not be involved, though they all express on X (formerly Twitter), that they will continue to support the show.

Prime Video's series will debut more than four years after Vivienne Medrano released a pilot episode for the series on her Vivziepop's YouTube channel in October 2019 with hopes of "a bright future." The show has gone on the be a hit, amassing more than 91 million viewers and even spawning a spinoff, Helluva Boss, which revolves around the employees of an assassination company in Hell. That series is also available to watch on YouTube. A music video for the song "Addict" was also released in July 2020 featuring Angel Dust and Cherri Bomb. The video now has over 150 million views.

An exact date for Hazbin Hotel's Prime Video debut has not been announced outside of the January 2024 window. Medrano serves as executive producer and directed all episodes. Joel Kuwahara and Dana Tafoya-Cameron, and Scott Greenberg (Season One) also serve as executive producers via A24. Hazbin Hotel is produced by A24 and FOX Entertainment's Emmy Award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment. The series will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.