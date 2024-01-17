'Helluva Boss' Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date: When Is It Coming Out?

Fans hoping to catch up the employees of I.M.P. will have to be a little more patient. Created by Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano, Helluva Boss premiered in November 2019, with Season 2 arriving July 2022. Now, more than two months after the latest episode dropped, one question is still lingering on fans' minds: when will Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 8 be released?

Unfortunately, there isn't a clear answer to that question just yet, as nobody involved with the hit animated series has confirmed a release date for the next episode. However, it seems likely that Season 2, Episode 8 will drop sooner rather than later. Based on the release schedule for past episodes, new episodes of Helluva Boss release every few months, typically on a bi- or tri-monthly basis. With Season 2, Episode 7, "Mammon's Magnificent Musical Mid-Season" having dropped on Oct. 29, it's now been more than two months since the last episode, meaning a new episode is imminent.

Debuting on YouTube with the release of the pilot episode in November 2019, with the first episode of the first season then releasing in October 2020, Helluva Boss revolves around the misadventures of the employees of I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a startup assassination business in Hell. The series largely centers around "Blitzo (the 'o' is silent) as he attempts to run a startup killing company in a very competitive market, along with his weapons specialist Moxxie, his powerhouse Millie, and his receptionist hellhound Loona. With the help of an ancient book obtained by one of the princes of Hell, they manage to make their work possible and together they attempt to survive each other while trying to keep their business afloat. Per a synopsis, "with the help of an ancient book obtained by one of the princes of Hell, they manage to make their work possible and together they attempt to survive each other while trying to keep their business afloat."

In the more than two months since the latest episode dropped, the Helluva Boss universe has been busy. On Jan. 19, Prime Video is set to premiere Hazbin Hotel. The adult animated series follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she attempts to rehabilitate demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. The pilot episode debuted on YouTube in October 2019, with Helluva Boss dropping its pilot episode the following month as a spinoff series. As Hazbin Hotel fans await the series premiere on Prime Video, meanwhile, Helluva Boss fans were treated to a new music video, "Just Look My Way," in December.

All episodes of Helluva Boss are available on VivziePop's YouTube channel here. The series features a voice cast that includes Brandon Rogers as Blitzo, Richard Horvitz as Moxxie and Crimson, Vivian Nixon as Millie, Erica Lindbeck as Loona, and Bryce Pinkham as Stolas.