'Murder Drones' Episode 7: When Is It Coming Out?

The first six episodes of 'Murder Drones' are available for free on YouTube, with the final two episodes of Season 1 coming soon.

The workers from the JCJensen corporation on the exo-planet Copper 9 have been credited by some as having "revolutionized YouTube." Created by Liam Vickers and produced by Glitch Productions, the dystopian comedy-horror animated series Murder Drones has proven to be a massive hit. Debuting in October 2021, each of the six episodes released so far have surpassed 10 million views, leaving many fans asking, when will Murder Drones episode 7 be released?

Thankfully, that question now has an answer, at least a vague one. Three months after the sixth episode's release, Glitch confirmed earlier this month that Murder Drones episodes 7 and 8, the penultimate episode and the Season 1 finale, will be released in "Spring 2024," the production company promising fans that they are "hard at work on the final episodes." As with all previous episodes of the series, the two upcoming episodes will be released on YouTube. You can watch the first six episodes of Murder Drones here.

MURDER DRONES EPISODE 7 & 8 coming Spring 2024

We’re hard at work on the final episodes of Murder Drones Season. With bigger fights, environments, scenes and overall animation we can't wait to show you whats in store 😈 pic.twitter.com/roZZyw5ufS — GLITCH (@glitch_prod) November 14, 2023

Debuting in October 2021, Murder Drones is set on Copper 9, an exoplanet owned by the megacorporation JCJenson where Worker Drones, designed to serve humans, inhabit the planet and mine it for natural resources. After the planet suffers a catastrophic core collapse that wipes out all biological life on the planet, including humans, making it a barren and frozen wasteland, only the Worker Drones are left. The happy lives they create for themselves is threatened Disassembly Drones, or Murder Drones, are sent to Copper 9 to exterminate the remaining Worker Drones. The Murder Drones voice cast includes Elsie Lovelock as Uzi Doorman, Michael Kovach as N, Nola Klop as V, Shara Kirby as J, Emma Breezy as Doll, Daisy Rose as Tessa, and Allanah Fitzgerald as The Absolute Solver.

Murder Drones has been a massive success. The debut episode has since surpassed 30 million views and prompted a full 8-episode season order. The following three episodes – "Heartbeat," "The Promening," and "Cabin Fever" – all have 14 million or 15 million views, with the two most recent episodes garnering 10 million views each to date. Murder Drones has been successful in more ways than just those impressive viewership numbers. The series was previously was nominated for a Webby Award in the category of Best Animated Video in 2023, and it has been praised for its character designs, visuals, and world-building. Meanwhile, MovieWeb dubbed the show "a must-see series that will inevitably change the landscape of YouTube-based animation for years to come."

The first six episodes of Murder Drones are available to watch for free on YouTube. Episodes 7 and 8 are scheduled to release in spring 2024, but exact premiere dates have yet to be announced.