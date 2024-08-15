'Heels': Both Seasons of Canceled Starz Series Coming to Netflix

Nearly a year after Starz canceled Heels, the wrestling drama is making its way to Netflix. Deadline reports that both seasons of the series will land on the streamer on Sept. 15, coincidentally almost a year to the day since the cancellation. The news has been a long time coming, as Netflix and Lionsgate Worldwide Television Distribution Group agreed to a licensing agreement for the series in April.

Starring Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Allen Maldonado, Alison Luff, Chris Bauer, Kelli Berglund, Mary McCormack, Robby Ramos, Trey Tucker, Roxton Garcia, and James Harrison, Heels is set in a close-knit Georgia community and "follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy, and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind."

With Heels coming to Netflix, is there a possibility another season could be on the way? Showrunner Mike O'Malley previously told Entertainment Weekly that he was looking for a new home and remained hopeful that the show was "going to have a life someplace else." While that may be a little hard now with Amell's Suits: L.A. getting picked up to series at NBC, O'Malley believes the new series "will just drive more people to watching Stephen's work on Netflix. It doesn't take that long to make a season of Heels. It's very labor intensive, but there are windows of time during hiatuses to make more."

It's always a possibility, especially O'Malley revealed "every single person involved in this show wants to make more Heels." Whether or not that will ever actually happen is unknown, but if a Suits resurgence can bring on a new spinoff, who knows what will happen with Heels. It was a shame that Starz canceled Heels after two seasons, especially since there was still much more to be told. At the very least, having it on Netflix will bring in fans old and new and could even give it a bit of a resurgence. Fans will want to watch Heels when it drops on Netflix on Sept. 15 and see just why more seasons need to be made.