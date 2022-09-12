HBO Max Renews Comedy Series for Season 2

HBO Max renewed the critically acclaimed comedy series Rap Sh!t for a second season on Monday. The series was created by Insecure star Issa Rae and features KaMillion and Aida Osman. The first season was released between July 21 and Sept. 1.

In Rap Sh!t, estranged high school friends Mia Knight (KaMillion) and Shawna Clark (Osman) reunite to form a rap group. Shawna works at a hotel while Mia has multiple jobs to support herself and her 4-year-old daughter. Jonica Booth stars as Chastity, a party promoter who also manages a group of sex workers, while Devon Terrell plays Shawn's long-distance boyfriend Cliff Lewis. RJ Cyler (The Harder They Fall) also stars as Lamont, an aspiring producer who is also the father of Mia's daughter.

"We're so happy to play in the world of Rap Sh!t for another season with this incredibly talented team," Rae said in a statement. "This show and cast are one of a kind and I'm thrilled to get to do this again with them. We're going bigger and harder," Syreeta Singleton, who serves as an executive producer with Rae, added. Montreal McKay, Deniese Davis, Dave Becky, and Jonathan Barry are the other executive producers. The series is produced by Rae's Hoorae with 3 Arts Entertainment and District 8 Productions.

"We are so excited to continue this journey with Shawna and Mia and the incredibly fun world of Rap Sh!t," HBO Max original content chief Sarah Aubrey said. "With the wonderfully comedic and unique perspectives of Aida Osman, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton, and the team at Hoorae, season two is sure to bring even more seducing and scheming."

Rae first gained attention in 2011 when she launched her YouTube show Awkward Black Girl. In 2013, she began developing a series with former Daily Show correspondent Larry Wilmore, and it eventually became Insecure. The show debuted on HBO in 2016 and ran for five seasons. The show's final season earned Rae an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Insecure was also nominated for Oustanding Comedy Series in 2020. The entire series is available on HBO Max.

Rap Sh!t is the latest HBO Max original to score a new season, despite the ongoing changes at Warner Bros. Discovery. Late last month, the streamer renewed the hit DC Comics animated show Harley Quinn for a fourth season. The dark Pretty Little Liars reboot, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, also won a second season last week.