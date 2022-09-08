Fall 2022 Premiere Dates: Your Complete Guide to TV and Streaming

Summer may be winding to a close, but the 2022 Fall TV season is just getting started! Beginning this month and leading into the winter season, all of the major networks and streaming providers – ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, The CW, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max – are gearing up for a season filled to the brim with fan-favorite returning titles along with all-new series premieres. This fall, the TV landscape will be filled with the return of fan-favorite shows, including Grey's Anatomy, which is set to welcome in a new roster interns in Season 19, a trifecta of Law & Order series – Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: SVU, the Chicago One franchise, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, and Bob's Burgers. On the reality TV front, fans can expect to catch new episodes of The Amazing Race, Sister Wives, Love Is Blind: After the Altar, and Bachelor in Paradise, among many others. The coming months will also be marked with more than just a few major moments, such as the premiere of the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead, AMC's hit zombie apocalypse, which is set to begin its final run in October. Meanwhile, joining the roster of titles this year will be Disney+'s Andor, Peacock's Vampire Academy, Shudder's Queer for Fear, and The Winchesters. Keep scrolling to see the list of upcoming 2022 fall premiere dates for networks and streaming services. Don't forget to check back for more as more dates are announced!

September Sept. 8

The Good Fight (Paramount+, Season 6)

Last Light (Peacock, limited series premiere)

Wedding Season (Hulu, new series)

Growing Up (Disney+, new documentary series premiere) Sept. 9

Central Park (Apple TV+, Season 3)

Cobra Kai (Netflix, Season 5)

Gutsy (Apple TV+, new docuseries) Sept. 10

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN, Season 4)

NFL Icons (EPIX, Season 2) Sept. 11

Monarch (Fox, new musical drama series)

The Serpent Queen (Starz, new historical drama)

Sister Wives (TLC, Season 17)

American Gigolo (Showtime, new drama series) Sept. 12

War of the Worlds (EPIX, Season 3)

90 Day: The Single Life (TLC, Season 3)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (new talk show

Sherri (new talk show) Sept. 13

Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns (Discovery, new reality series)

The Come Up (Freeform, new unscripted series) Sept. 14

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu, Season 5)

Sins of Our Mother (Netflix, new true crime docuseries) Sept. 15

Atlanta (FX, Season 4; final season)

Vampire Academy (Peacock, new drama series)

Ghost Adventures (Travel Channel/Discovery+, Season 20)

The Light in the Hall (Sundance Now/AMC+, new British drama series) Sept. 16:

Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix, Season 2)

Los Espookys (HBO, Season 2)

Love Is Blind: After the Altar (Netflix, Season 2)

Sago Mini Friends (Apple TV+, new children's animated series)

My Dream Quinceañera (Paramount+, new docuseries) Sept. 17:

48 Hours (CBS, Season 35) Sept. 18:

SEAL Team (Paramount+, Season 6)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS, new documentary miniseries)

Halloween Wars (Food Network/Discovery+, Season 12)

Ruby and the Well (BYUtv, Season 2)

Relative Race (BYUtv, Season 10) Sept. 19:

The Neighborhood (CBS, Season 5)

Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS, Season 4)

NCIS (CBS, Season 20)

NCIS: Hawai'i (CBS, Season 2)

The Price Is Right (CBS, Season 51)

Let's Make a Deal (CBS, Season 14)

9-1-1 (Fox, Season 6)

The Cleaning Lady (Fox, Season 2)

The Voice (NBC, Season 22)

Quantum Leap (NBC, new drama series)

Dancing with the Stars (Disney+, Season 31; new network)

Best in Dough (Hulu, new competition series)

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings (Discovery, Season 3) Sept. 20:

FBI (CBS, Season 5)

FBI: International (CBS, Season 2)

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS, Season 4)

The Resident (Fox, Season 6)

Monarch (Fox, new drama series; time slot premiere)

New Amsterdam (NBC, Season 5)

Reboot (Hulu, new comedy series) Sept. 21:

The Conners (ABC, Season 5)

The Goldbergs (ABC, Season 10)

Abbott Elementary (ABC, Season 2)

Home Economics (ABC, Season 3)

Big Sky (ABC, Season 3)

Survivor (CBS, Season 43)

The Amazing Race (CBS, Season 34)

The Masked Singer (Fox, Season 7)

Lego Masters (Fox, Season 2; moved from May 31)

Chicago Med (NBC, Season 8)

Chicago Fire (NBC, Season 11)

Chicago P.D. (NBC, Season 10)

Andor (Disney+, new drama series; moved from August 31)

Firebuds (Disney Junior, new children's animated series)

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (Netflix, new docuseries)

Shadowland (Peacock, new docuseries)

Firebuds (Disney Junior, new animated series)

Law & Order (NBC, Season 22)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC, Season 24)

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, Season 3)

The Kardashians (Hulu, Season 2)

Thai Cave Rescue (Netflix, new documentary miniseries)

The Hype (HBO Max, Season 2) Sept. 23:

Shark Tank (ABC, Season 14)

20/20 (ABC, Season 45)

Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? (HBO Max, new interview series; starts Sept. 25 on CNN)

Gold Rush (Discovery, Season 13)

Haunted Scotland (Discovery+, new docuseries) Sept. 24:

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix, Season 12) Sept. 25:

Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC, new game show series)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC, Season 3)

The Rookie (ABC, Season 5)

Big Brother (CBS, Season 24)

The Simpsons (Fox, Season 33)

The Great North (Fox, Season 3)

The Circus (Showtime, Season 7)

Bob's Burgers (Fox, Season 13)

Family Guy (Fox, Season 20)

Masterpiece: Van Der Valk (PBS, Season 2)

Outrageous Pumpkins (Food Network/Discovery+, Season 3) Sept. 26:

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS, Season 36)

Halloween Cookie Challenge (Food Network/Discovery+, Season ) Sept. 27:

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, Season 8)

The Rookie: Feds (ABC, new drama series)

La Brea (NBC, Season 2)

Reasonable Doubt (Hulu, new drama series)

Bobby's Triple Threat (Food Network/Discovery+, new competition series)

American Greed (CNBC, Season 16) Sept. 28:

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+, Season 2)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+, Season 2)

Hostages (HBO/HBO Max, new documentary miniseries)

The D'Amelio Show (Hulu, Season 2)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo, Season 3) Sept. 29:

Young Sheldon (CBS, Season 6)

Ghosts (CBS, Season 2)

So Help Me Todd (CBS, new drama series)

CSI: Vegas (CBS, Season 2)

Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages (Fox, Season 21)

Welcome to Flatch (Fox, Season 2)

Call Me Kat (Fox, Season 3)

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky (Peacock, Season 4)

Zatima (BET+, new drama series) Sept. 30:

The Young and the Restless (CBS, Season 50)

Ramy (Hulu, Season 3)

Wolfboy and the Everything Factory (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Get Rolling with Otis (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Entergalactic (Netflix, new animated comedy series)

Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet (Travel Channel/Discovery+, new docuseries)

Queer for Fear (Shudder, new documentary miniseries) Sept. TBA:

October Oct. 1:

We Bought a Funeral Home (Discovery+, new docuseries)

Ghost Hunters (Travel Channel/Discovery+, Season 2)

Saving Me (BYUtv, new animated series) Oct. 2:

America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC, Season 33)

The Equalizer (CBS, Season 3)

East New York (CBS, new drama series)

Family Law (The CW, new drama series)

Coroner (The CW, Season 4)

The Walking Dead (AMC, Season 11C; final season)

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (AMC, new drama series)

Jack Osbourne's Haunted Homecoming (Travel Channel/Discovery+, new docuseries)

Grace Notes (BYUtv, Season 4)

Hello Sunday (BYUtv, Season 3)

How I Got Here (BYUtv, new docuseries) Oct. 3:

The Good Doctor (ABC, Season 6)

Studio C (BYUtv, Season 16) Oct. 4:

Making Black America: Through the Grapevine (PBS, new documentary miniseries) Oct. 5:

The Real Love Boat (CBS, new competition series)

Kung Fu (The CW, Season 3)

Nailed It! (Netflix, Season 7)

Chucky (Syfy, Season 2)

Reginald the Vampire (Syfy, new drama series) Oct. 6:

A Friend of the Family (Peacock, new drama miniseries)

Station 19 (ABC, Season 5)

Grey's Anatomy (ABC, Season 18)

Alaska Daily (ABC, new drama series)

Walker (The CW, Season 3)

Walker: Independence (The CW, new drama series)

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler (HBO Max, Season 3) Oct. 7:

S.W.A.T. (CBS, Season 6)

Fire Country (CBS, new drama series)

Blue Bloods (CBS, Season 13)

The Midnight Club (Netflix, new drama series)

The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Hello Jack! The Kindness Show (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Ghost Brothers: Lights Out (Discovery+, Season 2) Oct. 9:

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, Season 14)

Let the Right One In (Showtime, new drama series)

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo, Season 7)|

Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network/Discovery+, Season 2) Oct. 10:

All American (The CW, Season 6)

All American: Homecoming (The CW, Season 2)

Spirit Rangers (Netflix, new children's animated series)

My Life Is Murder (Acorn TV, Season 3) Oct. 11:

The Winchesters (The CW, new drama series)

Professionals (The CW, new drama series) Oct. 14:

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW, Season 9)

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW, Season 19)

Shantaram (Apple TV+, new drama series)

Martha Garden (Roku Channel, new lifestyle series)

High School (Amazon Freevee, new drama series) Oct. 16:

Masterpiece: Miss Scarlet and the Duke (PBS, Season 2)

Masterpiece: Magpie Murders (PBS, new drama series)

Masterpiece: Annika (PBS, new drama series) Oct. 17:

The Vow (HBO, Season 2) Oct. 19:

Documentary Now! (IFC, Season 4) Oct. 20:

One of Us Is Lying (Peacock, Season 2)

V/H/S/99 (Shudder/AMC+, new anthology series) Oct. 21:

The Peripheral (Prime Video, new drama series)

Acapulco (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+, Season 3)

Love During Lockup (WEtv, Season 2) Oct. 22:

Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars (The CW, new unscripted series)

World's Funniest Animals (The CW, Season 3) Oct. 23

The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast (Starz, new documentary) Oct. 25:

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix, new drama miniseries) Oct. 26:

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+, Season 2)

Sherman's Showcase (IFC, Season 4) Oct. 27:

True Crime Story: Indefensible (Sundance TV/AMC+, Season 2) Oct. 28:

Big Mouth (Netflix, Season 6)

Urban Legend (Travel Channel/Discovery+, new docuseries)

Milk Street's Cooking School (Roku Channel, new cooking series)

November Nov. 1

Below Deck Adventure (Bravo, new docuseries)

Mary McCartney Serves It Up (Food Network/Discovery+, Season 2) Nov. 3:

Blockbuster (Netflix, new comedy series)

The Capture (Peacock, Season 2)

The Suspect (Sundance Now/AMC+, new drama series)

Hip Hop Homicides (WEtv/AllBlk, new docuseries)

Kold X Windy (WEtv/AllBlk, new docuseries) Nov. 4:

Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC, new comedy series)

Young Rock (NBC, Season 3)

Manifest (Netflix, Season 4; final season)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Slumberkins (Apple TV+, new children's animated series) Nov. 6:

Dangerous Liaisons (Starz, new drama series)

Mood (BBC America/AMC+, new drama series) Nov. 9:

Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO, Season 2) Nov. 10:

The Calling (Peacock, new drama series; fka The Missing)

The Missing (Peacock, new crime drama) Nov. 11:

The English (Prime Video, new drama limited series)

Circuit Breakers (Apple TV+, new children's anthology series) Nov. 13:

Yellowstone (Paramount Network, Season 5)

Tulsa King (Paramount+, new drama series) Nov. 14:

Teletubbies (Netflix, new children's series reboot) Nov. 16:

Martha Cooks (Roku Channel, new cooking series) Nov. 18:

Emeril Cooks (Roku Channel, new cooking series)

Martha Holidays (Roku Channel, new lifestyle series)

Interrupted Chicken (Apple TV+, new children's animated series) Nov. 20:

The L Word: Gen Q (Showtime, Season 3) Nov. 22:

Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu, new drama series) Nov. 23:

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Peacock, new comedy series) Nov. 27:

Krapopolis (Fox, new animated comedy series) Nov. 30:

Willow (Disney+, new drama series)

Irreverent (Peacock, new drama series) Nov. TBA:

The Crown (Netflix, Season 5)

December Dec. 1

Hush (AllBlk, new drama series)

Wicked City (AllBlk, new drama series) Dec. 16:

Paradise PD (Netflix, Season 4; final season) Dec. 22:

The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock, new drama limited series)

Snap (AllBlk, new drama series) Dec. TBA:

