HBO Max Adding Controversial 2022 Movie Next Week

Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling now has a streaming date. The film will hit HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical run began. Don't Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and was beset with controversy in the lead-up to its release.

Don't Worry Darling will be released to HBO Max on Monday, Nov. 7. That is just 45 days since it opened in theaters on Sept. 23. Warner Bros. Discovery is clearly still deciding on HBO Max release dates on a case-by-case basis. For example, Elvis did not hit HBO Max until Sept. 2, over three months after it became a surprise box office smash. Don't Worry Darling was a more modest hit, grossing $83.5 million. It was reportedly budgeted at $35 million.

It's coming.



Don’t Worry Darling begins streaming November 7 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/tPo8gNYrwX — HBO Max (@hbomax) October 31, 2022

The movie stars Pugh as Alice Chambers, who lives in a seemingly idyllic 1950s-style American suburb with her husband Jack, played by Harry Styles. Her life turns out to be a complete lie as she learns the truth behind the town called Victory. The story was crafted by Dick Van Dyke's grandsons Shane Van Dyke and Carey Van Dyke, and Wilde brought in her Booksmart collaborator Katie Silberman to write the script. Wilde, Silberman, Miri Yoon, and Roy Lee produced the film, with Wilde directing.

Ahead of the film's release, Don't Worry Darling made headlines for every reason except the movie itself. Shia LaBeouf, who was originally set to play Pugh's husband, and Wilde publicly went back and forth over the real reasons behind his departure from the project. There was also reportedly tension between Pugh and Wilde, even leading to a "screaming match," allegations the cast and crew denied in a Sept. 25 statement.

The film had its premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 5. Pugh missed the press conference, but did walk the red carpet. There was speculation she was not there because of her feud with Wilde, but her commitment to filming Dune: Part Two was also a reason she missed it. There was also a bizarre side story about Styles allegedly spitting on co-star Chris Pine, but Pine's representatives called it a "complete fabrication."

Once Don't Worry Darling finally hit theaters, it overcame mixed reviews and the drama to become a modest hit. Those who are not HBO Max subscribers can already own or rent the film digitally. The DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K UltraHD versions will be released on Nov. 29.