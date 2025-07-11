Oscar-Winning American Actress Cameos in ‘Squid Game’ Finale

Squid Game ended in a way that absolutely no one saw coming.

Netflix released the third season of the global hit series a few weeks ago, and a surprising cameo from one of the best actresses in the world set speculation ablaze for a future spin-off.

Warning: SPOILERS AHEAD FOR SEASON THREE OF SQUID GAME.

While Squid Game took plenty of twists and turns in the final season and shocked audiences with just how far it was willing to go—most notably, the inclusion of an infant in the games and the eventual suicide of series protagonist Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) to save the baby’s life—nothing was more surprising than the appearance of one Oscar-winning actress.

In the final episode, Squid Game‘s main villain The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) is in a car traveling through Los Angeles. While stopped at a light, he rolls his window down and sees a recruiter for the deadly games playing ddakji—the red and blue envelope game seen in seasons 1 and 2 to recruit the financially downtrodden into participating—with a homeless man.

The recruiter turns and looks at The Front Man, and it is none other than two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett. As she turns, the homeless man says “again” and the two return to slapping envelopes on the ground, showing that the Squid Games are still happening all over the world in every country.

“I thought it was an incredible ending that no one could predict,” Byung-hun said in a Netflix interview. “Despite all the noble efforts of so many people, the world still continues as it was before.”

The scene caused much hypothesizing from fans and critics alike, given that it’s been long-rumored that director David Fincher (Se7en) is planning on making an American spinoff of the series.

If Blanchett, one of the best actresses ever, is involved in whatever comes next for Squid Game, it’s safe to say it will be worth watching.