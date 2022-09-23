Olivia Wilde Addresses Claim Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine, Fires Back at Shia LaBeouf

Olivia Wilde is opening up about some of the drama surrounding her new film, Don't Worry Darling. During her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, Wilde talked about the film and the Shia LaBeouf casting drama associated with it, per The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, she also touched on the rumored spit heard around the world from star Harry Styles, who also happens to be her boyfriend.

First, the LaBeouf of it all. Wilde previously claimed that he had been fired from Don't Worry Darling. His role was subsequently recast with Styles. In early September, LaBeouf claimed that he was not fired and that, instead, he quit the production. At the same time, he also shared texts and videos that he received from Wilde, who appeared to try to get him to continue on with the film. On Wednesday night, Colbert asked Wilde what the real deal was.

According to Wilde, she was trying to play mediator between LaBeouf and star Florence Pugh. Ultimately, she said that she chose to stick by Pugh. The House alum explained, "Once it became clear that it was not a tenable working relationship, I was given an ultimatum. I chose my actress, which I'm very happy I did." She went on to reflect on the situation and everything that has come out about it since then, saying, "At the time, was I bummed that we weren't able to make it work? Sure. Did information about him come to light later that made me confident we made the right decision? Absolutely."

Colbert continued to ask why LaBeouf thinks that he quit the film, to which Wilde said that it's really a matter of "semantics." She said, "It wasn't going to move forward in a way he wanted it to, so he had to leave." That wasn't the only point of contention that she cleared up. At the movie's Venice Film Festival premiere, there was a moment in which it appeared as though Styles spit on his co-star Chris Pine as he went to take his seat in the theater. The ordeal quickly went viral, but as Wilde explained, it was a weird misunderstanding.

"Another one of our weird rumors, Spit-Gate, which you might have heard about, is I think …" Wilde began to say. Colbert then cut her off to ask, "Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? Why or why not? Support your answer." The director laughed and continued, "No, he did not. But I think it's a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact …" The host then interrupted again to joke, "Only time will tell."