'Don't Worry Darling' Movie Controversy Explained

Don't Worry Darling's film promotion has become one of the most drama-laden in recent memory. Even those who don't follow Harry Styles, celebrity gossip, or movies, in general, are aware of the ongoing controversy surrounding the film. Olivia Wilde directs the psychological thriller, which stars Florence Pugh as Alice Chambers, a woman whose life begins to unravel as she discovers secrets about her idyllic husband and life. Harry Styles was also cast (along with Wilde herself in a supporting role), and the movie was filmed from October 2020 to February 2021. Its marketing has been eclipsed by a never-ending stream of source quotes, gossip, rumors, interviews, and reports of tensions between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh. As a result, the internet has been talking more about the behind-the-scenes saga than the actual film, possibly affecting its reception even before the release date. It is unlikely that the film would receive this much attention if it weren't for all its drama, which might lead to an unexpectedly large audience when the film debuts on September 23. Much of the story behind Don't Worry Darling's production is still unclear, so read on for a timeline of key moments in the saga to date.

Wilde says she fired "combative" Shia Lebeouf from movie/Lebeouf answers with receipts After Olivia Wilde claimed Shia LaBeouf was fired from her movie ‘Don't Worry Darling,’ a video of her asking the actor to reconsider his decision to leave the film has leaked. He was originally set to play Harry Styles’ role alongside Florence Pugh.

pic.twitter.com/zGSfm8N0Wj — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 26, 2022 Wilde talked about Shia LaBeouf leaving the production in an August interview with Variety, saying, "As someone who is such an admirer of his work, (LaBeouf's) process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don't personally believe that is conducive to the best performances. I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job." A few days after Wilde's interview, LaBeouf sent messages to Variety describing his exchanges with the director before leaving Don't Worry Darling. He also forwarded a copy of an email he sent her after the Variety interview, saying in part, "You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors and I couldn't find time to rehearse." LaBeouf claims he quit Don't Worry Darling on Aug. 17, 2020. In a video he sent to Variety that was allegedly filmed on Aug. 19, 2020, and has since leaked, Wilde tells him, "I feel like I'm not ready to give up on this yet, and I, too, am heartbroken and I want to figure this out. You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you're open to giving this a shot with me, with us. If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point and if you guys can make peace—and I respect your point of view, I respect hers—but if you guys can do it, what do you think? Is there hope? Will you let me know?" Wilde told Vanity Fair in September that she fired Shia after Pugh told her she felt "uncomfortable with LaBeouf's behavior" in preproduction. "My responsibility was towards her," she said. Regarding the interview, LaBeouf told The Hollywood Reporter, "It is what it is — every blessing to her and her film." prevnext

Pugh and Wilde's alleged "disagreements" and more Shia texts (Photo: Tumblr @visiblereceipts) A source revealed to Page Six in July that Pugh was unhappy with Styles and Wilde's relationship (which began during the filming of Don't Worry Darling), saying, "I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason [Sudeikis] when she first hooked up with Harry." The source added, "Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable." However, the account is widely contested, as many other sources claim Olivia and Jason broke up before Don't Worry Darling began filming. "It's not like she's rushing into something," an Entertainment Tonight source said. "Olivia and Jason talk all the time and are still close because of the kids. It's highly unlikely he was blind-sided by this news." In August, a source told Us Weekly that "Florence and Olivia have had several disagreements personally and professionally, that's why Florence isn't doing any press for the movie." Then, in early September, social media users leaked texts allegedly exchanged between Pugh and LaBeouf during preproduction. According to some fans, these texts, which were posted on Tumblr, show that the two actors communicated amicably, and there were no signs of tension as Wilde had claimed. According to the texts, they couldn't agree on a rehearsal time, and Pugh allegedly asked him, "Where did you get me being scared of you from?" Vanity Fair also asked the director about the alleged texts between Pugh and LaBeouf, and Wilde said, "This issue is so much more nuanced than can be explained in private texts released out of context. All I'll say is he was replaced, and there was no going forward with him. I wish him the best in his recovery." prevnext

Pugh and Wilde differ on sex scenes Florence Pugh: I wish everyone would just stop focusing purely on the sex scenes. This film is way more than that. Olivia Wilde: https://t.co/SGeu05P0gC — ZedZee (@ZedZeeEdits) August 25, 2022 Based on the discussion around DWD's sexual content, it is possible to get the impression that it contains many sexual scenes, but this isn't the case. However, the topic of sexuality has been a major aspect of the film's promotional campaign. In an interview for Harper's Bazaar's August cover story, Pugh argued that focusing on excerpted bits from a larger work of art diminishes the art by not allowing it to be appreciated in its entirety. "When it's reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it's not why we do it," she told Andrea Cuttler. "It's not why I'm in this industry. Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you're going to have conversations like that. That's just not what I'm going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that." Wilde has taken a distinctly different perspective in the previously mentioned Variety profile. She cited Don't Worry Darling for allowing her to portray "female pleasure" in a way rarely seen in depictions of heterosexual relationships. "The impractical nature of [the two main characters'] sex speaks to their ferocious desire for one another. I think it's integral to the story itself and how the audience is meant to connect to them," she told the outlet. Wilde also gave an interview to Vogue in December 2021 and discussed her desire to make a film about good sex, explaining, "I kept saying, 'Why isn't there any good sex in film anymore?'" She also said she wanted the audience to "realize how rarely they see female hunger, and specifically this type of female pleasure." prevnext