'Don't Worry Darling': Harry Styles' Dance Scene Inspires Big Reactions From Fans
After a lot of anticipation, Don't Worry Darling premiered this weekend, allowing fans to see Harry Styles on the big screen for themselves. Styles co-stars with Florence Pugh as a young married couple living in a mysterious company town in the 1950s. While Styles' acting got mixed reviews as expected, one scene played to his musical strengths.
Don't Worry Darling is a psychological thriller taking Pugh's character Alice – and the audience – into some surreal, confusing scenarios. It plays on its 1950s setting and California aesthetic, so it's no surprise that one scene finds Styles performing an elaborate tap dance. That alone was enough to make the whole movie worth watching. Styles' boy band acclaim has never quite faded, and his die-hard fans were excited to find something to love in this movie.
harry tap dancing 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mTUYz7eZeV— bigger than m 🍊 SAW HARRY? (@alwayshgolden) September 20, 2022
Overall, the responses to Don't Worry Darling have been mixed. The movie has a 38 percent positive score on Rotten Tomatoes, but with a much more forgiving 79 percent positive audience score. On either side of the fence, commenters focus heavily on Styles. Here's a look at some of the biggest responses to his song and dance.
Juxtaposition
I changed my mind the funniest part of don’t worry darling was when it spent 5 minutes cutting between florence’s big emotional outburst and harry dancing like he just won a round of fortnite— guy (@guymrdth) September 22, 2022
jack on stage while alice is having a mental breakdown in the bathroom #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/JNm3mlQPdn— pizzastylez (@cherrykissay) September 24, 2022
The scene with Styles' dance routine was clearly justaposed with an emotional scene for Pugh on purpose, but fans had different interpretations of its effect.
Comparisons
this is how harry styles was dancing in that one scene of don't worry darling pic.twitter.com/PAV2ijr52E— kenn 💌 (@jarofprego) September 25, 2022
harry styles to chris pine in dont worry darling pic.twitter.com/zzHHOqNeoI— domi (@kaspsbrak) September 24, 2022
Fans wasted no time in coming up with fanciful comparisons between Styles' dance and scenes from other media.
Tap Fans
These are two worlds colliding for me that I never expected would happen. I love both so deeply. 💚😭 https://t.co/gHcjyG7gIm— BIGGER THAN Anni keeps driving 🌻🚗🍯 (@alles_anni) September 20, 2022
Those in the narrow Venn diagram of Styles' fandom and the tap dancing community could hardly believe their eyes when this scene played.
Careless
jack dancing like that was actually such a powerful and really creepy scene oh my god— abbey (@hrrysunfIower) September 25, 2022
jack on stage while alice was having a mental breakdown in the other room #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/sypq4pdgcL— reed (@mcwexlercigs) September 24, 2022
Even if they joked about it, many fans recognized the eerie intent behind this scene.
Awkward
dwd spoilers— emma saw dwd (@hrryscinemq) September 24, 2022
jack dancing while alice is having a mental breakdown in the bathroom pic.twitter.com/K7VbC4ofnn
Others thought the scene fell flat, coming off as awkward or even as an attempt by the filmmaker to capitalize on Styles' personal popularity.
Real Performance
Now do this on stage Harry! https://t.co/J6bO80yuKR— marie 🎧 💙💚 (@28mariexo) September 20, 2022
Fans hoped that Styles would incorporate this kind of skill into his normal performances as a pop musician.
Poor Fit
Shia LaBeouf would have definitely been a better fit— TH (@ELLSG35) September 24, 2022
Finally, many fans simply thought Styles was a poor fit for this movie and the tone it was going for in general. Don't Worry Darling is playing now in theaters.