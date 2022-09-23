'Don't Worry Darling': Harry Styles' Dance Scene Inspires Big Reactions From Fans

After a lot of anticipation, Don't Worry Darling premiered this weekend, allowing fans to see Harry Styles on the big screen for themselves. Styles co-stars with Florence Pugh as a young married couple living in a mysterious company town in the 1950s. While Styles' acting got mixed reviews as expected, one scene played to his musical strengths.

Don't Worry Darling is a psychological thriller taking Pugh's character Alice – and the audience – into some surreal, confusing scenarios. It plays on its 1950s setting and California aesthetic, so it's no surprise that one scene finds Styles performing an elaborate tap dance. That alone was enough to make the whole movie worth watching. Styles' boy band acclaim has never quite faded, and his die-hard fans were excited to find something to love in this movie.

harry tap dancing 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mTUYz7eZeV — bigger than m 🍊 SAW HARRY? (@alwayshgolden) September 20, 2022

Overall, the responses to Don't Worry Darling have been mixed. The movie has a 38 percent positive score on Rotten Tomatoes, but with a much more forgiving 79 percent positive audience score. On either side of the fence, commenters focus heavily on Styles. Here's a look at some of the biggest responses to his song and dance.