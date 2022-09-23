'Don't Worry Darling': Harry Styles' Dance Scene Inspires Big Reactions From Fans

By Michael Hein

After a lot of anticipation, Don't Worry Darling premiered this weekend, allowing fans to see Harry Styles on the big screen for themselves. Styles co-stars with Florence Pugh as a young married couple living in a mysterious company town in the 1950s. While Styles' acting got mixed reviews as expected, one scene played to his musical strengths.

Don't Worry Darling is a psychological thriller taking Pugh's character Alice – and the audience – into some surreal, confusing scenarios. It plays on its 1950s setting and California aesthetic, so it's no surprise that one scene finds Styles performing an elaborate tap dance. That alone was enough to make the whole movie worth watching. Styles' boy band acclaim has never quite faded, and his die-hard fans were excited to find something to love in this movie.

Overall, the responses to Don't Worry Darling have been mixed. The movie has a 38 percent positive score on Rotten Tomatoes, but with a much more forgiving 79 percent positive audience score. On either side of the fence, commenters focus heavily on Styles. Here's a look at some of the biggest responses to his song and dance.

Juxtaposition

The scene with Styles' dance routine was clearly justaposed with an emotional scene for Pugh on purpose, but fans had different interpretations of its effect.

Comparisons

Fans wasted no time in coming up with fanciful comparisons between Styles' dance and scenes from other media.

Tap Fans

Those in the narrow Venn diagram of Styles' fandom and the tap dancing community could hardly believe their eyes when this scene played.

Careless

Even if they joked about it, many fans recognized the eerie intent behind this scene.

Awkward

Others thought the scene fell flat, coming off as awkward or even as an attempt by the filmmaker to capitalize on Styles' personal popularity.

Real Performance

Fans hoped that Styles would incorporate this kind of skill into his normal performances as a pop musician.

Poor Fit

Finally, many fans simply thought Styles was a poor fit for this movie and the tone it was going for in general. Don't Worry Darling is playing now in theaters.

