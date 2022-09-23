'Don't Worry Darling' Crew Pen Response Disputing Claim Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Fought On Set

The Don't Worry Darling crew is now getting involved in the drama surrounding the production. PEOPLE reported that the crew penned a response to the claim that director Olivia Wilde and star Florence Pugh had a "screaming match" on set. The allegation is one of the many points of controversy that has surrounded Don't Worry Darling in recent weeks.

The situation began when Vulture reported that there was strife between Wilde and Pugh on the set of the film. The strife allegedly came to a head in January 2021 when the two women had a "screaming match" on set. Pugh was allegedly frustrated by Wilde's prolonged absences with fellow star Harry Styles. She also reportedly took issue with Wilde and Styles attending a wedding together despite lecturing the cast and crew about COVID-19 protocols.

In a statement sent to PEOPLE, members of the crew disputed the allegations in the piece. When it comes to the rumors of tension between the director and star, the crew stated that they "are completely false." Their statement read, "As a crew, we've avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we're so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous 'sources' quoted in a recent article. Any allegations about unprofessional behavior on the set of Don't Worry Darling are completely false."

The crew went on to call Wilde "an incredible leader and director who was present with and involved in every aspect of production," and that she "ran this set with class and respect for everyone involved." The group also disputed the most significant claim in Vulture's article, stating, "There was never a screaming match between our director and anyone, let alone a member of our cast." The Don't Worry Darling crew added, "We are happy to put our names on this, as real people who worked on the film, and who have witnessed and benefitted from the collaborative and safe space Olivia creates as a director and leader. We're also thrilled that the movie is in theaters this weekend. We can't wait for you to see it on the big screen." It should also be noted that Vulture reached out to Warner Bros., who also denied the allegations of tension on the set of the film.

"We are so proud of the work that Olivia Wilde has done making this incredibly beautiful and entertaining film and look forward to collaborating with her again," Warner Bros. stated. The studio is very grateful and appreciative of the tireless support by Olivia in bringing her vision to life from production through release. Any suggestion of conflict between the studio and Olivia is simply not true."

