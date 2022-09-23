Chris Pine's Rep Addresses Whether Harry Styles Spit on Him at 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere

As if the drama around Don't Worry Darling wasn't already enough, Twitter users spent most of Labor Day debating whether or not Harry Styles spit on his co-star Chris Pine. A brief clip from the film's Venice Film Festival premiere appeared to show Styles spitting in Pine's lap before taking his seat next to him. The Star Trek actor's representative denied Styles fired salvia in Pine's direction.

"This is a ridiculous story, a complete fabrication, and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation," Pine's representative told TMZ. "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

Did Harry Styles just spit on Chris Pine?? #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/V79mMi8CQs — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) September 6, 2022

Twitter was buzzing Monday with a clip from the premiere appearing to show Styles leaning over and spitting into Pine's lap. Pine oddly stopped clapping as he stared downward and looked a little uncomfortable as if he was trying to laugh something off. Other angles of the same moment didn't clear up the matter. Pine's representative also did not explain what made Pine suddenly stop clapping, even as his Don't Worry Darling director/co-star Olivia Wilde continued.

Before Pine's rep spoke out, sources close to the actor told TMZ the alleged spitting "absolutely did happen" and Pine saw it as a "sign of disrespect." Other TMZ sources said Styles "absolutely" did not spit on Pine. Sources also told Variety there was no tension between Styles and Pine. Styles has not commented on the situation.

The saliva-gate mystery was one more incident Don't Worry Darling did not need. The Warner Bros. film has been plagued by off-camera drama over the alleged falling out between Wilde and star Florence Pugh. The Black Widow star did not attend the press conference before the screening but did walk the red carpet. When she posted for photos with Wilde and her co-stars, she made sure not to stand near Wilde.

During the press conference, Wilde praised Pugh as a "force" and said she couldn't be there because of her commitments to the Dune 2 production in Budapest. When it came to the rift rumors, Wilde offered a diplomatic answer. "As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the Internet feeds itself. I don't feel the need to contribute; I think it's sufficiently well-nourished," she said. Don't Worry Darling hits theaters on Sept. 23.