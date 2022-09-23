Florence Pugh's 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere Outfit Has Fans Swooning
Amidst all of the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding Don't Worry Darling, star Florence Pugh wowed on the red carpet during the film's premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Pugh wore a gorgeous Valentino gown for the event. Based on the reactions to her latest fashion moment, fans are all about the look.
While there has been much drama regarding Don't Worry Darling's current press tour, the cast still gathered for the movie's premiere in Venice. The stars of the film, including Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and Olivia Wilde (who also directed the film), all looked glamorous on the red carpet. However, for many fans, it was Pugh who stole the show.
It's safe to say that Pugh's Valentino premiere dress passed the fashion police test. Check out what Twitter users are saying about the Don't Worry Darling star's incredible look.
this is THE florence pugh photo pic.twitter.com/oTUkWyc6ib— t (@yelenaspugh) September 5, 2022
Pugh was the epitome of glam at the Don't Worry Darling premiere. Fans couldn't get enough.
new “you’re doing amazing sweetie” meme just dropped, but with chris pine and florence pugh. pic.twitter.com/k6FoVy6Ni8— mae ★ (@hailedfrequency) September 5, 2022
Pugh's co-star Pine also couldn't get enough of her look. He snapped numerous photos of her while they walked the red carpet.
florence pugh officially owns venice pic.twitter.com/MLKwYZHHsA— florence pugh gifs (@flossiegifs) September 5, 2022
Teen Vogue reported that Pugh was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray for the event. The actor donned a fabulous pair of black shoes with feather details to complete the look.
This is a gorgeous photo ✨💕 art https://t.co/QrmFmW8XkI— MK (@MusingMK) September 6, 2022
Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valentino's creative director spoke to Vogue UK about designing the garment. It's a part of a collection titled "The Beginning."
I’m obsessed w her https://t.co/hc6QsGKymH— jaqueline (@jackieduran__) September 6, 2022
"Couture is a continuous beginning, as you have always to start anew, without predetermined patterns or maps," Piccioli explained. "The same design can be interpreted in completely different ways six months or six years after it has been created. What makes the difference are the people who wear it, the human approach."
Stunning https://t.co/iTReDybEcG— Jia | 📚 (@yangjwloml_00) September 6, 2022
Pugh had a showstopping moment at the premiere. An iconic look.
THE WAY SHE SERVED https://t.co/7Bu2xhiiqQ— not nadia🐳 (@nadianeedshelp) September 6, 2022
No one needs to worry about Pugh's style. It's clear that she's a fashion icon.