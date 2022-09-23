Florence Pugh's 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere Outfit Has Fans Swooning

Amidst all of the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding Don't Worry Darling, star Florence Pugh wowed on the red carpet during the film's premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Pugh wore a gorgeous Valentino gown for the event. Based on the reactions to her latest fashion moment, fans are all about the look.

While there has been much drama regarding Don't Worry Darling's current press tour, the cast still gathered for the movie's premiere in Venice. The stars of the film, including Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and Olivia Wilde (who also directed the film), all looked glamorous on the red carpet. However, for many fans, it was Pugh who stole the show.

It's safe to say that Pugh's Valentino premiere dress passed the fashion police test. Check out what Twitter users are saying about the Don't Worry Darling star's incredible look.