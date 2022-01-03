‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Mistakes ‘American Horror Story’ Star for Emma Watson in Embarrassing Fashion

There might be too many Emmas in Hollywood. The producers of the HBO Max Harry Potter reunion special learned that the hard way after a Twitter fan caught an embarrassing mistake in the early part of the show. In a segment meant to include childhood photos of the Harry Potter stars, a photo of American Horror Story star Emma Roberts took the place of Emma Watson! Roberts shared the throwback photo on her Instagram page way back in February 2012 and it is now getting hundreds of fresh comments from Harry Potter fans.

After Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was released on Saturday, a shocked Twitter thought she was going crazy. “Guys help me that’s literally Emma Roberts, not Emma Watson!” she wrote. The Twitter user included a screenshot from the special showing a young girl wearing Minnie Mouse ears next to the exact same photo from Roberts’ Instagram page.

The Instagram post dated back to Feb. 8, 2012. The viral tweet led to fans searching out for the Instagram post and flooding it with new comments. “We didn’t know that you [had a] role [in the] HP franchise!” one person joked. “I see we are all here from the [HBO Max] Harry Potter special huh lol,” another wrote. One person simply commented “EMMAVERSE,” which makes us wonder if Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, and Emma Corrin are also members of this Hollywood super team.

The Return to Hogwarts producers confirmed the mistake was made and will be corrected soon. “Well spotted Harry Potter fans!” producers told Entertainment Weekly. “You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly.”

The Harry Potter special marked the 20th anniversary of the film franchise, which kicked off when Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone hit theaters in November 2001. Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Helena Bonham Carter, Tom Felton, and many other original cast members returned to share stories about the making of the films. The special is also scheduled to air on Cartoon Network and TBS this spring, before Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore opens on April 15.

As for Roberts, she was last seen in the 2020 Netflix Christmas comedy Holidate. She is best known for her roles on American Horror Story and has several upcoming projects in the works. Last month, Roberts and Garrett Hedlund celebrated their son’s first birthday.