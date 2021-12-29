Emma Watson Says She ‘Fell in Love’ With ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Star While Filming Movies

A new sneak peek at the Harry Potter reunion special hints at some big revelations for stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton. Fans have long speculated that they have some kind of romantic history, and it sounds like Watson will finally be revealing the full story. A new sneak peek published by Entertainment Tonight finds Watson reminiscing about how she “fell in love” with Felton.

“I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard,” Watson recalled. “And I just don’t know how to say it – I just fell in love with him. I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day. He was three years above me and so for him he was like, ‘You’re my little sister.’”

Fans have already gone wild over the shots in the trailer that show Watson and Felton reuniting, hugging, dancing and holding hands as they chat together. They have been particularly close in their personal lives in the years since the Harry Potter movies wrapped up, judging by their social media posts.

Watson said that nothing “ever, ever, ever happened romantically” between her and Felton, but that they “just love each other.” Felton verified this, admitting that he knew or suspected Watson had feelings for him when they were younger.

“I think I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of, ‘Yeah, she had a crush on you,’” he recalled. “I became very protective over her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day. There’s always been something that’s like, I don’t know, a kinship.”

Watson, now 31 years old, generally avoids discussing her personal life in interviews, but confirmed in 2019 that she was dating American businessman Leo Robinton. It is not clear if they are still together. Felton, 34, was dating actress Jade Olivia Gordon up until 2016, and it is not clear what his love life looks like now.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premieres on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 on HBO Max. All eight original movies are streaming there now.