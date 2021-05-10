'American Horror Story' Star Emma Roberts Shares Rare Glimpse of Son

✖

American Horror Story star Emma Roberts shared a rare photo of her 4-month-old son, whom she shares with actor Garrett Hedlund, to celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday. Roberts, 30, and Hedlund, 36, welcomed Rhodes Robert in December. Since then, Roberts has been very selective about the information she shares with the world about her bundle of joy, even holding back on announcing Rhodes' name publicly until January.

Roberts' photo on Sunday showed just a little bit of Rhodes peeking over his blanket, with his nose touching the actress'. "Happy Mother's Day," she simply wrote in the caption, adding a sunflower emoji. This was the first time Roberts shared a photo with Rhodes since Jan. 12, when she shared his name. "Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right. Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund," she wrote at the time, alongside a photo of herself with Rhodes in her arms.

During her pregnancy, Roberts became the first woman to show off her baby bump on the cover of Cosmopolitan. She told the magazine she felt "hungry and tired" after being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic and the stressful presidential campaign. "Food and sleep do not abide by the normal laws when you’re pregnant. But I’m healthy, which is the thing I’m most grateful for," she explained. "To see my body change inside and out so drastically has been a wild experience. Surprising and beautiful. Then again, some days I feel like I’m being hijacked by something."

Later Roberts, the daughter of actor Eric Roberts and niece of Julia Roberts, said she hoped she would be married with kids by the time she was 24. When 24 rolled around, "I was like, 'Remember when I said I would be married with kids by now?' With work, especially with acting—the travel, the hours—it’s not always conducive to settling down in a traditional way." She also revealed that she had undiagnosed endometriosis since she was a teenager. Her doctor suggested she freeze her eggs, which she eventually did.

Roberts and Hedlund started dating in 2019, after Roberts and her American Horror Story colleague Evan Peters split. Roberts has starred in the American Horror Story seasons Apocalypse, Freak Show, Coven, 1984, and Cult. She recently starred in the Netflix Christmas movie Holidate with Luke Bracey and Kristin Chenoweth. She was also cast in the upcoming 10th season of American Horror Story, titled Double Feature. As for Hedlund, his credits include Tron: Legacy, Inside Llewyn Davis, Mudbound, Triple Frontier, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday.