'Desperate Housewives' Star Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Cast for Season 4

Only Murders in the Building is bringing on a Desperate Housewives star for its newest murder. Us Weekly reports that Eva Longoria is joining the fourth season of the hit Hulu comedy. Details of her character and story are being kept under wraps, and it's unknown when and if those details will be released prior to the season premiering, but fans will just have to wait and see what happens.

Longoria's casting comes on the heels of Only Murders adding comedy legend Molly Shannon to Season 4. The Emmy-nominated actress will recur as "a high-powered LA businesswoman who finds herself drawn into the world of the investigation in NY." It was also previously revealed that Meryl Streep will reprise her Season 3 role as Loretta Durkin, even after Loretta took a job in Los Angeles following Death Rattle Dazzle. Her return comes in the midst of rumors that she and co-star Martin Short have been seeing each other, though Short has denied those rumors.

Only Murders in the Building is known for bringing on some impressive A-listers each season. Aside from having Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as the leads, the Hulu show has seen Tina Fey, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, Cara Delevingne, Sting, Amy Schumer, Mark Consuelos, and plenty more. Jane Lynch also recurred as the stunt double of Martin's Charles-Haden Savage, Sazz Pataki. Unfortunately, she was the comedy's latest victim and was killed in the final seconds of the Season 3 finale.

As of now, a premiere date or further details for Season 4 have yet to be released. However, if things remain on track, it's possible the fourth season could premiere this summer or early fall. Season 1 premiered in August 2021, Season 2 in June 2022, and Season 3 in August 2023. Nothing is concrete though, but hopefully more details are released soon.

Meanwhile, Disney TV executive Craig Erwich confirmed to Deadline that Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building will be moving away from the murder magnet that is the Arconia in New York City in favor of Los Angeles. Likely to get more background on Sazz. It will surely be interesting to see what this new season will be like, what will happen, and who will show up. Of course, fans will also try to figure out who is behind Sazz's murder. Hopefully, a premiere date will be announced soon, but in the meantime, all three seasons of Only Murders are streaming on Hulu.