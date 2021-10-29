All the Best Spooky Season Movies to Stream This Halloween Weekend

Thanks to the 2021 calendar, we have a full weekend for Halloween festivities, ending with the holiday itself on Sunday night. In the lead-up to the big night, there are hundreds of horror movies available to stream on every streaming platform. To help you decide what to watch, we at PopCulture.com have put together a handy list of the thrills, chills, spooks, and horrors available to stream with subscriptions.

Paramount+, Netflix, Peacock, and even Disney+ have plenty of Halloween movies to scare audiences. Surprisingly, the Scream movies are not available to stream anywhere with a subscription as of this writing, although you can check out the MTV Scream series on Netflix. The four movies are available to rent on Amazon Prime, though, for those who need instant jump scares courtesy of Ghostface.

Our list includes perennial favorites, new classics, and a science fiction horror movie that is sure to have you jumping from your seat. In addition, we’ve included a documentary found on Tubi, a completely free streaming service, featuring the stars of Ghost Hunters. Scroll on for a look at some of the best spooky horror movies to stream this Halloween weekend.

Halloween Kills (Peacock)

Peacock is home to dozens of horror movies from the Universal library, including many of the original monster classics from the 1930s. Subscribers can also check out the latest chapter in the Halloween franchise, Halloween Kills. The movie, which features the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode and James Jude Courtney as Michael Myers, is available to stream on Peacock with a premium subscription. You can also catch the movie in theaters.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Disney+)

Disney+ is the place to go for Halloween adventures that are spooky, but not too spooky for every member of the family. The streaming service is home to one of the best-loved Halloween movies of all time, the 1993 cult classic The Nightmare Before Christmas. Based on stories and characters created by Tim Burton, Nightmare is a fantastic film featuring memorable music from Danny Elfman and astonishing animation by stop-motion animation master Henry Selick. (Selick also directed James and the Giant Peach, which is also just weird enough to make for a good Halloween pick as well.)

The Sleepless Unrest: The Real Conjuring Home (Tubi)

The Sleepless Unrest: The Real Conjuring Home is a documentary following paranormal investigators who appeared on Ghost Hunters as they look into the real house that inspired The Conjuring movies. The film was directed by Kendall Whelpton and Vera Whelpton. It is available to stream for free on Tubi, a subscription service that has no fees. The service does include commercials though.

Hocus Pocus (Freeform/Disney+)

Disney’s Freeform will be airing Hocus Pocus during Halloween weekend if you missed it earlier in the month. The 1993 cult comedy first airs at 8:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, then at 9:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, making it the perfect post-trick-or-treat movie to watch. Hocus Pocus is also available to stream on Disney+, which will be the home for the long-awaited sequel next year.

Fear Street movies (Netflix)

Over the summer, Netflix provided some extra scares with its three-part adaptation of R.L. Stine’s Fear Street book series. The movies were critically acclaimed and drew big audiences for Netflix. director Leigh Janiak drew inspiration from beloved horror movies for each film, reflecting the time periods each movie is set during. Fear Street is about a group of teenagers trying to break a curse that has hovered over their town for hundreds of years.

The Conjuring/The Conjuring 2 (Netflix/HBO Max)

After you watch The Sleepless Unrest, you might be interested in revisiting The Conjuring movies themselves. Thankfully, that’s not too hard since the first two are available to check out on Netflix. They are also available on HBO Max, where you can watch the latest film in the series, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The movies star Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as the paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren.

Annihilation (Paramount+)

Paramount+ is also home to dozens of horror movies from the Paramount library, including the Paranormal Activity franchise and both A Quiet Place movies. Oddly, the only Friday the 13th movies currently available on the service are Friday the 13th Part 3, and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter. It is also home to Alex Garland’s , starring Natalie Portman as the leader of a squad exploring a strange quarantined zone with mutating plants and animals. Although considered a box office bomb when it opened, it was critically acclaimed and is an exciting horror science fiction movie that will leave you wondering what you just saw.