Watch: ‘Annihilation’ Trailer Released

Much to the joy of audiences, Paramount Pictures has finally released the first trailer for Alex Garland‘s upcoming sci-fi thriller, Annihilation.

Based on Jeff VanderMeer’s 2014 novel of the same name, Annihilation follows a group of four women who are sent in to explore the mysterious Area X, a remote section of land that has been quarantined for abnormal activity. Numerous explorations have taken place in that area, and they have all ended in tragedy.

These women are now embarking on the 12th journey into Area X, and their story is just as terrifying as the ones that have gone before.

Annihilation stars Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson and Oscar Isaac. This will mark the second time Isaac and Garland have worked together, as the actor starred in Garland’s debut film, Ex Machina.

This film is Garland’s follow-up to the smashing success that was Ex Machina. With a small budget, the first-time director knocked it out of the park with critics in his directorial debut.

Before helming his first film, Garland was a successful writer in the industry, having penned a few of Danny Boyle’s notable films. His writing credits include 28 Days Later, Sunshine and Dredd. He also wrote the scripts for both of his directorial efforts.

Annihilation is set to hit theaters on February 23, 2018.