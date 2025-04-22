Another Streaming Service Is Exploring a Sale

Major League Baseball is considering licensing its MLB.TV game package to networks and/or digital platforms, the New York Times reports. The current package grants fans access to all of their favorite teams’ out-of-market games for $149.99 per season.

The service also has 10 of its in-market teams that range from $99.99 to $199.99 per year. This makes it accessible for fans without cable access to local games.

MLB.TV, which launched nearly 25 years ago, has been controlled exclusively by MLB. Commissioner Rob Manfred wants all of his clubs under one streaming roof when all the league’s national rights are up following the 2028 season.

In 2024, MLB.TV had 14.5 billion minutes watched, a 14% increase from the previous season. The search for new partners began after ESPN opted out of the final three seasons of its $550 million per year contract with the league in February of this year. The service countered by withdrawing from its side of the deal.

ESPN continues to be the home of “Sunday Night Baseball.” NBC, Google, YouTube and Fox have expressed interest in ESPN’s package.

ESPN has said it would like to continue with baseball under new terms, with the network chairman Jimmy Pitaro sharing his interest in regional sports rights. ESPN is launching its direct-to-consumer full service in the fall. Amazon and Apple could be other potential contenders for an MLB.TV exclusive package.

When Fox and TNT Sports’ top postseason end in 2028, there are expected to be more suitors for MLB’s overall TV packages. The licensing of MLB.TV comes at a time when baseball has been hit hard as cable networks struggle.